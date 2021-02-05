Rangers striker Kemar Roofe has been hit with an SFA charge for his horror tackle on St Johnstone star Murray Davidson.

At his Friday press conference, Light Blues boss Steven Gerrard confirmed his player had been issued with a Notice of Complaint over the controversial challenge.

'I don't think there's any intent, but it turns out to be a little bit reckless' The Sportscene sofa review Kemar Roofe's challenge on Murray Davidson 👇#BBCSportscene pic.twitter.com/NlJENuY3c3 — BBC Sport Scotland (@BBCSportScot) February 4, 2021

Roofe could be hit with a two-match ban after being accused of serious foul play.

The former Leeds and Anderlecht man was booked by referee David Munro during the 1-0 Ibrox win for planting his studs into the Saints midfielder’s leg after mis-controlling the ball.

But Hampden disciplinary chiefs have decided further action is required after Munro reported he did not see the incident in its entirety.

The next stage of the disciplinary process

It has now been reviewed by a panel of three former referees, who have unanimously decided the incident constituted “serious foul play”.

Gers have until Monday to decide if they will accept Roofe being punished retrospectively, with a hearing set for Tuesday.

Gerrard said: “I haven’t had time (to think about it) because the notice only came through ten minutes ago.

“It’s quite frustrating because we’ve had two sessions to prepare for Hamilton and he’s been heavily involved in both.

“We need time to think and decide as a club and we’ll do that in due course.

“In terms of the tackle, we haven’t really thought much of it because I thought the referee dealt with it, he was five yards away.

“And he’s obviously seen the incident and given him a yellow card.

“We’ve got until Monday to decide what to do so we’ll take our time.”

Speaking after Wednesday night’s game, McDiarmid Park gaffer Callum Davidson cleared Roofe of any malice over the incident.