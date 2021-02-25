Friday, February 26th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

St Johnstone star Murray Davidson suffers Betfred Cup final injury setback but David Wotherspoon declared fit

by Eric Nicolson
February 25 2021, 2.35pm Updated: February 25 2021, 10.47pm
© Perthshire Picture AgencyMurray Davidson faces a fight for fitness ahead of the Betfred Cup final.
Murray Davidson faces a fight for fitness ahead of the Betfred Cup final.

Murray Davidson has suffered a Betfred Cup final injury setback but fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon has already been declared fit for Sunday’s trip to Hampden Park.

The former Livingston man looked to be winning his fitness battle to face his old club after sustaining a calf injury against Rangers three weeks ago but is only rated as “50-50” for the weekend.

Wotherspoon, as hoped, has recovered from the tight groin that forced him off at Fir Park on Saturday.

© SNS Group
David Wotherspoon limps off at Fir Park.

“Spoony is fine,” Saints manager Callum Davidson reported. “Muzz is probably now 50-50.

“He just had a tiny bit of a setback on Monday so we’ll need to see how he is tomorrow.

“He is close but we’re just not sure how close he is. That’s the only downside to this week.

“We will wait and see how he is. We knew we would have to push him hard for this Sunday so we’ll give him every chance to be available.”

From striker who nutmegged Rangers idol Gazza twice to roller-skating, Lycra-clad midfielder…Jim Weir takes you inside St Johnstone dressing room of 1998