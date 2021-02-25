Murray Davidson has suffered a Betfred Cup final injury setback but fellow midfielder David Wotherspoon has already been declared fit for Sunday’s trip to Hampden Park.

The former Livingston man looked to be winning his fitness battle to face his old club after sustaining a calf injury against Rangers three weeks ago but is only rated as “50-50” for the weekend.

Wotherspoon, as hoped, has recovered from the tight groin that forced him off at Fir Park on Saturday.

© SNS Group

“Spoony is fine,” Saints manager Callum Davidson reported. “Muzz is probably now 50-50.

“He just had a tiny bit of a setback on Monday so we’ll need to see how he is tomorrow.

“He is close but we’re just not sure how close he is. That’s the only downside to this week.

“We will wait and see how he is. We knew we would have to push him hard for this Sunday so we’ll give him every chance to be available.”