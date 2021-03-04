St Johnstone star Guy Melamed admits he had ‘mixed emotions’ at picking up Betfred Cup winners’ medal as unused sub but says ‘there were no hard feelings’

St Johnstone aren’t giving up on the Premiership top six yet, according to Guy Melamed.

And they’re ready to give the Scottish Cup all they’ve got as well.

The Israeli striker admitted to “mixed emotions” at picking up a Betfred Cup winners’ medal last weekend but only as an unused sub.

Getting back to Hampden Park in Scotland’s other major knockout competition will be a big motivation for everyone in the Perth squad – not least Murray Davidson, who cruelly missed out completely.

‘We will have tough match against Dundee’

“It was even harder for him,” said Melamed. “He was so unlucky because I heard that he missed the last cup final as well.

“Maybe he will play in the final of the Scottish Cup. I hope so for him.

“I only heard the news about the Scottish Cup starting again just now. It is good news.

“We will have a tough match against Dundee.

“When we played in the quarter-final against a team in the second division (Dunfermline) in the Betfred Cup we struggled and they gave us a tough game so we know to respect every team.

“Hopefully we play our best football go to the next round.”

Melamed who came up with a wonderful late equaliser at Hamilton in midweek, added: “Obviously there were mixed emotions (at Hampden). Every player wants to play – especially when it is a final.

“But I respect the coach and I respected his decision to put me on the bench.

“There were no hard feelings and I went out against Hamilton to give everything I could to help my team.

“Of course, I had different feelings but that’s part of football and I accept it. The main thing was we won the cup.”

To see them going and doing that was great.

Meanwhile, 2014 Saints hero Brian Easton was thrilled to see his old club complete the cup double seven years after the success of the team he was part of, in particular former team-mate Liam Craig.

“I was buzzing him,” said the left-back. “When you look at the team on Sunday there were a lot of players there who were young boys coming through when we won the Scottish Cup.

“To see them going and doing that was great. There are still a lot of boys there that I played with and I have a lot of good friends there so I was delighted that they could do it – and for Callum Davidson too because I have a good relationship with him.

“I wish it was us who won it but if it had to be another team then I am glad it was them.”