‘We are talking’: St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson ready to deal in Guy Melamed

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson is ready to offer striker Guy Melamed the chance to stay at McDiarmid Park.

The Israeli frontman has been the talk of the town this week thanks to a wonder goal against Hamilton Accies in the Premiership on Wednesday that earned the Betfred Cup winners a 1-1 draw.

A new deal for Melamed would keep the good news coming, on the back of Saints’ Hampden heroics against Livingston last Sunday.

His current contract is up at the end of the season but Davidson wants to keep him.

As he prepared his men to face Hibs at home, Davidson said: “It has been a massive thing for us and we are desperate to get players tied up long term.

“We want them to stay.

“What we need to do is get as many points on the board because the more we get the better position I will be in to offer contracts to players.

“After Saturday, hopefully we will be in a better position and maybe get something done then.

“League position is a factor in getting contracts sorted so that will become clear sooner rather than later.

“Obviously, yeah, I would like Guy to stay if he carries on the way he has been playing.

“His contribution to the team over the last couple of months has been tremendous.

“He has that quality so we are talking and hopefully something can be done.”

‘Credit to him’

The player has previously admitted to feeling homesick and has missed his partner, family and friends from back home but Davidson hopes he will see his future in Scotland.

Asked if Melamed wants to play for the club next season, the Saints gaffer added: “I really don’t know. That’s a conversation we will be having.

“I’m just pleased we have given Guy a platform to come and play his football.

“I think he has had to realise what he has to do to get there but all credit to him.

© SNS Group

“He has been here on his own. His girlfriend has been back in Israel and he has been stuck in his flat.

“He always comes in with a smile on his face, wants to work and play games.

“It has been great for me to see him scoring and great for him as well.

“It puts him in a good position for whatever happens to him but obviously I will be working hard behind the scenes to try and keep him here for next season.”

Kane next in line

Melamed’s strike partner Chris Kane is another who looks set to be offered a new contract.

Davidson added: “We could probably sit here and talk about four or five of them.

© SNS Group

“For me, Kano has had a run in the team, which is something he has not really had before.

“He has performed well for me so we have been working away behind the scenes on that one too.”