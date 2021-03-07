Shaun Rooney, Liam Craig and the Craig Bryson cook book

When the book on St Johnstone’s Betfred Cup glory is written, there will need to be a chapter on the importance of Craig Bryson’s recipe book.

Midfielder Liam Craig has revealed that he and Hampden hero Shaun Rooney are both converts to the former Derby County man’s nutritional tips.

And the man who scored the goal to see off Hibs at the weekend and keep Saints’ Premiership top six hopes alive will be sticking with spicy sausage a la Bryson for a while yet.

“I didn’t know if I had three games in six days in me, to be honest,” said Craig, who played every minute of the Perth side’s matches last week. “But the manager has rotated loads this season.

“I’ll also need to mention Craig Bryson because he is big on nutrition and looking after yourself.

“Since he’s come to the club, he’s been brilliant. He’s sent me new recipes every other day. I didn’t think anyone would be able to change my diet after all these years.

“But he’s been brilliant, on and off the park, for that reason – and it shows how he’s been able to compete at a top level for so long.”

I didn’t think he’d ever get me turned on to vegan food but he has.

Craig added: “Me and big Shaun (Rooney) have to both give a lot of credit to Craig because he’s sending us different recipes, pasta sauces and the like, every week.

“I think it has really made a difference, definitely. I feel better. Even at the end of a game like that, you are tired – but I didn’t feel I had nothing left.

“He gave me this spicy sausage recipe the other night. Vegan sausages as well! I didn’t think he’d ever get me turned on to vegan food but he has.

“Honestly, it’s incredible. You’ll need to speak to him about it.

“I just send my missus to the shop for the ingredients. And I think I’ve had the same pasta dish for the last five weeks.

“I can tell you now, I’ll be having it before the Ross County game as well!’