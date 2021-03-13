Shaun Rooney and Jason Kerr deserve places in next Scotland squad, insists St Johnstone teammate Craig Conway

Shaun Rooney and Jason Kerr should be considered for the next Scotland squad, according to St Johnstone star Craig Conway.

National coach Steve Clarke will announce his selections on Tuesday for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.

Right wing back Rooney has already set Hampden alight with the winning goal in the Betfred Cup final, while Kerr has been consistently outstanding in central defence for Saints.

Conway, who has been capped by the Scots seven times himself, thinks they should both be in Clarke’s thoughts.

“It is not for me to make those decisions but the lads are having very good seasons and it would be great to see them get the recognition,” he said.

“I am only giving a teammate’s opinion but they can’t be far away.

“I think back to when I was in squads and there were times when I was on the periphery of squads but wasn’t playing as well as these guys are now.

“The pair of them have been playing really well and they can both play different positions so I think they would both be assets to the Scotland squad.”

Time to reflect

With no fixture today, Conway has had time to both reflect on the cup victory over Livingston and look ahead to next weekend’s home game against Ross County that may end with the Perth men sitting in the Premiership’s top six.

He said: “It’s very strange not having a game this weekend, especially after the number of matches we have had in the last few weeks.

“It has been hectic.

“We have had a few midweek games, which I was used to when playing down south.

“They have come thick and fast.

© Jeff Holmes/JSH Pix/PA Wire

“After the good result against Hibs, we would have been keen to get a game straight away to get a chance of getting into the top six.

“But I’m not complaining. It gives me a chance to rest this old body.

“We will be training over the weekend and building towards the Ross County game.”

No party yet

Such has been the intensity of Saints’ schedule, Conway hasn’t had an opportunity to party.

The former Dundee United man, who also won the Scottish Cup with the Tangerines in 2010, said: “We haven’t really had a chance to properly celebrate the cup win.

“I had a few drinks in the house with the wife.

“But I’m sure we will get a chance to celebrate eventually.

“Realistically, it will be the summer minimum. With the greatest respect to us and our achievement, it’s probably not a top priority as a nation (going through the pandemic).

“We are keen to do something and I’m sure the club will do something later in the year.

“My cup finals were two completely different experiences.

© SNS Group

“There was the same feeling right at the end when the final whistle went and everyone was running about but with no fans there was no atmosphere.

“The cup ceremony was completely different, waiting to go up to touch the cup in complete silence.

“But what you will remember as a player is the same. You have won the cup.

“And there’s the elation going back into the dressing room with your teammates when you realise what you have achieved. That is one of the best bits about winning a cup.

“It was maybe a bit like winning a cup as a kid but even back then you had family and friends jumping on you.

“But it still doesn’t take away the achievement of winning it for the club.”

Appreciate success

At the age of 35, Conway admits it has been a blessing to experience something like the Betfred win at this stage of his career.

“I probably appreciate it more,” he added.

“If you had said at the start of the season I would be experiencing a cup win again I probably wouldn’t have believed you.

“I’m not saying it would be impossible but I’d have found it hard to believe.

“It’s an added bonus coming towards the twilight of my career.

“It’s a great feeling.”

Top half hopes

Of course, it’s by no means game over for St Johnstone as far as this season goes, not with a place in the top half still up for grabs.

“We still have a lot to play for,” he added.

“Top six is the aim and it’s good having that going into the last game (before the split).

“What you hope for is to have something to play for at the end of the season.

“I have experienced it before where you have effectively nothing to play for beyond a place in the league.

“So the Ross County game next week is the biggest of our season.

“We have to hope we get the result we need then hope that results elsewhere goes our way.

“All we can do is give ourselves the chance by doing our side properly and then wait and see what happens with St Mirren’s game (away to Hamilton Accies).”