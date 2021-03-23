Callum Davidson expects summer transfer interest in his St Johnstone players

Callum Davidson would be “shocked” if there isn’t summer transfer attention on some of his St Johnstone league and cup heroes.

The Perth side have backed up their Betfred Cup victory by securing a Premiership top six place, with European football next season an achievable goal.

Their success on two fronts has been achieved with the youngest squad in the top flight and Saints boss Davidson knows that the likes of Jason Kerr, Ali McCann, Jamie McCart, Shaun Rooney and Liam Gordon will be catching the eye of bigger clubs.

“I’d be surprised if there isn’t any interest in my players over the summer,” he said. “The back three have been tremendous.

“Ross County had something like two touches in our box on Saturday. Our defenders deserve great credit again for the way they played.

“So I’d be shocked if teams weren’t having a look.”

Gordon and McCann are under contract for two more seasons but Rooney, McCart and skipper Kerr will be into the last year of their deals after this campaign concludes.

No squad stays wholly intact from one season to another but Davidson, who is “delighted” that Liam Craig has extended his stay at McDiarmid Park for a further campaign, wants to keep the vast majority of his cup winners together.

“Liam’s shown this season why he’s still a really important player for us,” he said. “We’re in talks with all our players. There isn’t one who we’re not looking at.

“First and foremost we’ll be careful with our budget. Some players might not want to stay but these are the sort of discussions we’ll be having with them all in the next four or five weeks.

“Hopefully we can start ticking players off and keep it moving forward.

“It’s been proved over the last two or three months that this is a really good squad. I’d hate for us not to get most of them tied up and kept for next season. It would be a crying shame.

“Hopefully getting top six will help us in that regard. We now know exactly where we are.”