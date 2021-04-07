Former St Johnstone hero Paul Sheerin has started Aberdeen transition process for new boss Stephen Glass

Stephen Glass doesn’t start his job as Aberdeen manager until after the Dons play St Johnstone on Saturday.

But Perth boss Callum Davidson has already noticed changes being made from the Derek McInnes era to the new one.

The transition process – started by caretaker boss, ex-Saint Paul Sheerin – is underway.

“Obviously they have a new manager coming in,” said Davidson.

“I know Stephen has a certain style he wants to play and they are already using a slightly different formation.

“He is obviously a young manager like myself and it will be good to have him in this league.

“This is another huge game for us and my players will definitely be up for it. A result would put us in a positive frame of mind for the rest of our games in the top six.”

Goal of the day: Paul Sheerin shows fine feet before finishing fantastically in a 2-0 win over Dundee in 2008. pic.twitter.com/Wbh3TjvqSa — St Johnstone Fans (@StJohnstoneFans) September 14, 2016

Sheerin is a popular man at McDiarmid Park, having been part of Challenge Cup and promotion-winning Saints sides.

And Davidson is well aware of the quality of the temporary manager’s coaching credentials.

“I did my A licence with Paul and we used to travel together,” he said. “I know Barry (Robson) too.

“It will be good to see them.

“I know how highly thought of Paul was as a player here.

“He was a good manager at Arbroath and this experience as interim manager at Aberdeen will be great for him going forward.

“He has shown he can adapt to certain situations.”

There will be another familiar face back at McDiarmid – on-loan striker Callum Hendry. But the centre-forward, who scored his second goal for Aberdeen at Dumbarton Saturday, won’t be able to play against his parent club.

“With Guy (Melamed) getting up to speed he wasn’t going to get as many games here as he’d have liked and wanted to go out on loan to Aberdeen,” he said.

“It was great to see him getting an important goal in the cup. That will have done his confidence no harm whatsoever.

“Hopefully he will get even more game time under his belt after this weekend.

“I’ll have to tell some of his mates here to feed him the wrong information on our formation for Saturday!”