St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson told players beating Dundee could define the rest of their season

Callum Davidson’s pre-match Dens Park team-talk could have been viewed as a “bit dramatic” by the St Johnstone manager’s own admission.

But he was convinced that the Scottish Cup tie against Dundee was a crossroads fixture for the remainder of the Perth side’s season.

Victory against their local rivals has opened up a Scottish Cup route that may lead to Ibrox or Celtic Park in the quarter-finals, and has set Saints up perfectly for the post-split phase of the league campaign which begins on Saturday when Aberdeen come to town.

A cup double remains a possibility, as does qualification for European football.

“I told the players before the game it was arguably the biggest of our season because it could define the rest of the campaign,” said Davidson.

“That might sound a little bit dramatic but now we still have another cup run to look forward to and all the positivity that goes with it.

“It was good to get through a tricky tie at Dundee because the players don’t want this season to stop. We had to dig deep. Dundee have a fantastic squad. It is probably one that could play in the Premiership.

“I suppose you could say we won ugly but we have found ways to win games like that.

“We want to keep going and winning games that count for something, in both the cup and the top six.

“A lot of players will be involved in the next couple of games so they all have to be ready.”

I understand what Charlie was saying but our fans see Dundee and Dundee United as massive games.

That Charlie Adam, who Davidson worked with at Stoke City, was keen to downplay the ‘derby’ connotations of a Dundee v St Johnstone fixture won’t diminish Perth satisfaction at knocking the Dark Blues out of the cup.

“I understand what Charlie was saying but our fans see Dundee and Dundee United as massive games,” he said.

“That was the first time we had beaten Dundee at Dens in the Scottish Cup.

“So for us it was a big moment and hopefully the supporters enjoyed the result, if not the football, sitting at home.

“I think the biggest change since the early days of the season is that our bench is much stronger now.”

The fourth round clash with Clyde will be Saints’ first knock-out cup match of the season at McDiarmid Park, the reward for the victors being a trip to face one of the Glasgow big two in the last eight.

The full draws for the Fourth and Fifth Rounds of the 2020-21 Scottish Cup. 🗓 Fourth Round ties will be played over the weekend of 17 April. 🗓 Fifth Round ties will be played a week later over the weekend of 24 April.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/T8qf2m0eFV — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) April 4, 2021

“It’s a good draw for us being at home,” said Davidson. “We can expect a tough game against Clyde. They will be right up for it and looking to take a Premiership scalp.

“But I am delighted it is at home and we look on it as an opportunity to progress.

“It’s very strange knowing who awaits us in the next round if we do get through. Normally you win and then look forward to the draw.

“But we can’t afford to be distracted by the fact we know we will face Rangers or Celtic if we take care of Clyde.

“There’s really no point looking beyond the Clyde tie.

“First and foremost, the players will be fully focused on getting through that one.”

© Shutterstock Feed

Both David Wotherspoon and Ali McCann played the full game for Saints on Saturday after featuring in World Cup qualifiers for Canada and Northern Ireland respectively, with Davidson acknowledging that it was a “tough ask”.

They may soon have Murray Davidson back alongside them.

“Murray is stepping up his rehab and is getting closer to a return,” Davidson reported.

Meanwhile, there have been no significant developments regarding contract extensions.

“We are still working away on four or five before moving onto others,” said Davidson.

“I was a player myself not so long ago so I know this is a hard time for players.

“But hopefully we can move things along quickly so everyone knows the lie of the land and where their futures are.

“It would be good to see progress on that front over the next two or three weeks.”