Ali McCann failed to get shirty with Italy superstar Marco Verratti but the St Johnstone star lapped up elite lessons

Ali McCann may have failed in his bid to obtain Marco Verratti’s prized jersey but the St Johnstone ace is adamant he left the Ennio Tardini with priceless inspiration from one of European football’s finest midfielders.

The 21-year-old consolidated his place as a key part of Northern Ireland’s new era under Ian Baraclough by starting against Italy in their recent World Cup qualifier in Parma.

Although Baraclough’s boys slipped to a 2-0 defeat, McCann did himself justice against elite opposition – even if he only realised that on second viewing – and lapped up the chance to go directly toe-to-toe with PSG superstar Verratti.

Napoli talisman Lorenzo Insigne, Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini and Federico Chiesa of Juventus were also among the galaxy of stars on show.

Everything seems so effortless from them. Part of that is natural – they are so gifted – but there are other elements you can take inspiration from

McCann smiled: “It was quite surreal. I remember looking at their line-up and thinking: these are Champions League players – and they were class. The way they moved the ball was amazing and, as a team, they were brilliant.

“I wouldn’t say it was daunting to face someone like Verratti. It was just good to look at players like that and how they play. These guys are at a high level for a reason and that was a chance to see them up close.

“Verratti in particular was just brilliant, so it was a tough night. But you can only learn from that. It’s the sharpness and the movement. Everything seems so effortless from them. Part of that is natural – they are so gifted – but there are other elements you can take inspiration from.”

Those aren’t empty words. McCann, as diligent as ever, has already been pouring over the video footage to analyse his own display and ascertain what he can learn from the classy Azzurri.

He continued: “After the game, I was actually a wee bit disappointed in myself. I didn’t feel like it was my best game, but then I watched it back and it wasn’t as bad as I thought! I’m my own worst critic.

“When you watch it back, you see that you are up against some of the best in the world and maybe I should cut myself a wee bit of slack. But there is a lot you can learn from those players.”

Perhaps McCann’s biggest regret, however, is the fact he was replaced 12 minutes from the end, which robbed him of the opportunity to swap shirts with Verratti.

One suspects the McDiarmid Park starlet will collect plenty of crackers for his wall during what promises to be a fine career for club and country, however he most definitely had his eye on the Italy number six shirt.

He laughed: “I got subbed off before the end. I was too far away from all the big Italian names to get a jersey – they were snapped up quickly. Verratti was the one I was wanting but someone got in there before me.

“I didn’t even catch who managed to get it – all I know is that Verratti didn’t have it on after the whistle!”

A formative international hiatus also saw McCann win his fourth cap, entering the fray for the final half-hour as Northern Ireland lost 2-1 against USA. If he expected a drop-off in the quality he would face, Christian Pulisic and Giovanni Reyna had other ideas.

The way he conducts himself day-to-day, his training is always right and his attitude is bang-on, every session.

Nevertheless, he is lapping up his increasing prominence on the international stage and relished being part of the group when national team skipper and Rangers stalwart Steven Davis made his 126th appearance for Northern Ireland to become Britain’s most capped player.

Not a bad influence for McCann.

He continued: “To get his 126th cap is incredible and he has still been one of Rangers’ best players this season. That’s testament to what a good pro he is and, seeing him up close, you see what it takes to be successful; the way he conducts himself day-to-day, his training is always right and his attitude is bang-on, every session.”

With another steep learning curve traversed, McCann returns to Premiership action this afternoon and the visit of Aberdeen.

Just four points separate Callum Davidson’s charges and fifth-place Livingston, who occupy the final potential European spot. It is far from an insurmountable gap for a team who have made a habit of upsetting the odds.

McCann added: “It’s a great chance to put pressure on Livi. If we can win and they, hopefully, don’t pick up any points, then we are only a point behind them.

“The previous European campaigns were just before I came in [to St Johnstone], but you just need to take a look at the photos on the wall to get a sense of what those nights are like. It looks incredible – the packed stadiums; lads jumping in to celebrate with the fans; it would be class.

“It has been a successful season already but that would just cap off a hugely successful season. Combine that with a Scottish Cup run and that’d be great for us.”