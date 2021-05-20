St Johnstone keeper Elliott Parish signs new contract

Elliott Parish has become the latest St Johnstone player to sign a new contract for next season.

Over the last few months David Wotherspoon, Liam Gordon, Callum Booth, Stevie May, Liam Craig, Craig Bryson, Chris Kane and Murray Davidson all put pen to paper on fresh deals.

And now the Perth club have confirmed back-up goalkeeper Parish has extended his stay at McDiarmid Park for a further year.

The rumours are true… The Club is pleased to announce that Elliott Parish has signed a new one-year contract!#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) May 20, 2021

“I’m pleased my situation is sorted and I thank the football club for their contract offer,” said the former Dundee man.

“I’ve had a great time at Saints and knowing I’m going to be here for another season is what I wanted.

“I enjoy working with Paul Mathers as he is a first-class goalkeeping coach. Zander Clark and I get plenty out of our sessions with Paul.

“We are all now looking forward to the Scottish Cup final and our focus is on that.

“We’ve had a brilliant season, so far, and it’s been very special to be part of it all.”