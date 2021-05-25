Callum Booth: Scottish Cup-winning goal summed up this St Johnstone team

It was a goal no St Johnstone fan will ever forget.

And if you break it down, the 32nd minute winner which secured a cup double encapsulated a team, a season and the most precious of afternoons this football club and all who follow it will ever know.

Callum Booth started the move and he’s fully aware of the symbolism when you put the sequence of events that resulted in Shaun Rooney’s back-post Hampden Park header into a wider context.

“At the time I didn’t really realise people would be talking about my part in it so much,” he said.

“Yesterday when we were out in Perth there was a lot of people saying those two tackles were amazing.

“I am probably not renowned for my defending or my tackling too much. It was just two big lunges and slide tackles and a little bit of luck.

“Spoony (David Wotherspoon) played the skilful part in it.

“It was the perfect goal and had a little bit of everything in it. A bit of aggression with the tackles, a bit of skill with Spoony’s cross and a header to win it.

“A perfect goal and I’ll be delighted to be remembered for two big slide tackles.

“It sums us up to be honest. We have a bit of everything in the team.

“That 10 second clip probably does sum up our season and how it has gone over the past couple of months.”

Two finals, two goals, two trophies. A Scottish Cup winning goal from Shaun Rooney.#ScottishCup pic.twitter.com/yvo0P5DKxF — Scottish Cup (@ScottishCup) May 23, 2021

Bringing his old club Hibs into the analysis you could also make a case that the 50/50s won by Booth, the half-hearted Alex Gogic challenge to block Wotherspoon and Rooney out-jumping Josh Doig was a snapshot of Saturday’s 90 minutes.

Booth would never speculate about another team’s desire and commitment but he was happy to confirm that Saints were in the perfect frame of mind for the challenge that awaited them on their fourth trip of the season to the national stadium.

© SNS Group / SFA

“We were so up for the game and while I’m sure Hibs were also in the zone,” said the ex-Dundee United defender.

“That showed in our performance from start to finish.

“It wasn’t just those two challenges that summed up what this team is all about. We had so many big headers and great blocks as well that managed to get us over the line.

“Every single player was right up for it and that is what it had to be.”

© Shutterstock Feed

Booth now has the full set of domestic cup winners’ medals – Challenge Cup (with Raith Rovers), League Cup and Scottish Cup.

“I’ll need to go for the Premiership next season so I I’ve got all four of them,” he joked.

“I think it might be unique to have the three cup trophies in Scotland and to have won them all.

“It’s unbelievable to be honest. Just amazing.

“It’s something I’m very proud of – the Scottish Cup is beyond my wildest dreams. I never thought I’d get my hands on that.

“It just caps off an unbelievable season for us.”

© Kenny Smith / DCT Media

It wasn’t the full-on party of 2014 at the weekend for obvious reasons but being able to spend time together as a squad at McDiarmid Park on Saturday and then in the pubs of Perth the day after was a step up from the peak lockdown Betfred Cup experience of a few months ago.

“The fans not being able to see the game was the only thing missing,” said Booth.

“But we got to come back to the stadium and see them all there on Saturday, which was brilliant.

“To spend an hour or so with them showing them the trophy was great.

“It must have been hard for them not being able to watch the most successful season in the history of the club.

“I don’t think the boys will be too happy with my performance.

“Compared to some of them, I was home relatively early on the Saturday night and on Sunday I wasn’t too bad either. I’m getting on a wee bit now so I need by sleep!

“Luckily I won’t see the boys for five weeks now so they can’t abuse me for going home too early.

“It was a brilliant couple of days – the Saturday with all the staff at the stadium and then yesterday in Perth seeing all the fans and how much it meant to them.

“It was perfect and now I’m back to see the family for a couple of weeks.”