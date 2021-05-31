St Johnstone jokingly slap Ali McCann with ’40 million’ Twitter price tag after first Northern Ireland goal

St Johnstone star Ali McCann bagged his first international goal for Northern Ireland against Malta on Sunday.

Then the Perth side branded him the McDiarmid Park “40 million” man.

Saints chairman Steve Brown last week insisted the Perth side’s prize midfielder will not leave for anything less than a club record fee.

That record still stands at the £1.75 million Blackburn Rovers paid for current Saints boss Callum Davidson in 1998.

Saints hope for any potential bidding war for McCann, whose status as a cup double-winning legend in Perth is secure, to start at that figure and rise quickly.

And McCann’s first strike on the international stage won’t harm their chances, should any potential suitors make their move.

Cool finish

The 21-year-old notched Northern Ireland’s third goal in their Sunday friendly win over Malta, latching onto a Paddy McNair through ball and lofting a neat finish over the goalkeeper.

Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough hailed McCann’s calmness in front of goal, saying of the Saints star: “For Ali McCann getting his first international goal, his second half performance was very strong and he deserved that goal, that’s what he’s got in his game, he is a box-to-box midfielder.

“I was pleased when I saw him on the end of it and it was a calm finish.”