Callum Davidson follows up St Johnstone cup double by smashing Dunblane golf course record

Callum Davidson’s sporting year to remember didn’t finish with the historic cup double St Johnstone secured on the final day of the football season.

The Perth boss has now gone on to achieve a bit of individual glory by breaking the course record at Dunblane New Golf Club.

And he even joked that it was the peak of his 2021!

The plus-three handicap golfer, a member at his local club for 34 years, posted a seven under par round of 62 in the fourth and final round of the stroke play championship (which he won).

And Davidson admitted it’s an accolade that has been on his radar for a long time.

“It is a hard course to score low on,” said the former Scottish youth golf international who has been club champion on three occasions.

“My uncle Alec Wilson held the course record for ages with a 64 and I have always wanted to beat him! The closest I had come before was a 65.

“Three years ago, Alan Lockhart, the former Scottish PGA champion, set a new record with a 63.

“I have hardly played any golf this year but managed to beat the record in windy conditions.

“I actually bogeyed 15, the easiest hole on the course.

“It’s the highlight of 2021 for me!

“OK, I’m joking but I’ve wanted to break the record for so long and it was probably more achievable than winning the double with St Johnstone!”