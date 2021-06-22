St Johnstone double hero Shaun Rooney thought he might have had a Scotland call-up chance

St Johnstone double hero Shaun Rooney thought he might have had a chance of being picked for Scotland on the back of his stunning 2021 form.

The right-back, who scored the Hampden Park winner in both the Betfred Cup final and then the Scottish Cup final, headed down to London to watch Friday night’s Auld Enemy Euro 2020 clash with the Tartan Army.

But it had crossed the 24-year-old’s mind in the middle of his purple patch with Saints that he might actually have been called up to Steve Clarke’s squad.

“Probably, aye,” Rooney told the Open Goal podcast.

“Obviously it didn’t happen.

“I thought big Jason Kerr might have been the first to be fair or Jamie (McCart).”

Rooney, who returns for Saints pre-season training on Monday, believes the likeliest star player to be lured away from McDiarmid Park this transfer window is Northern Ireland international Ali McCann.

“I don’t know if we’ll keep Ali McCann,” said the former Inverness Caley Thistle man. “That’s the main one, isn’t it.

“What a player. He’ll go to the top.”

🔵⚪️ | Promising Saints midfielder Alex Ferguson has joined Scottish League Two side, @EdinburghCityFC on a season-long loan. Good luck, Alex!#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) June 21, 2021

Meanwhile, young midfielder Alex Ferguson will spend next season on loan with Edinburgh City, the Perth club have confirmed.