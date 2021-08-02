Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
St Johnstone will play Randers FC if they beat Galatasaray

By Eric Nicolson
August 2 2021, 12.14pm Updated: August 2 2021, 5.52pm
The Europa League trophy.
St Johnstone’s reward should they knock Galatasaray out of the Europa League will be a clash with Randers FC in the play-off round.

Today’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland paired them with the Danish side.

It was one of the more winnable ties Saints and Galatasaray could have asked for given the presence of AZ Alkmaar and Royal Antwerp in their pot.

Randers don’t have a great European pedigree and were only founded in 2003. They won the Danish Cup last season.

The matches are scheduled for August 19 and 26.

The first leg will be played in Denmark.

Should Saints lose to Galatasaray, they will drop into the Europa Conference League play-off round.

Saints started their league campaign with a 0-0 draw against Ross County and will fly out to Turkey on Wednesday.

Their match kicks-off at 7pm British time.

