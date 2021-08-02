St Johnstone will play Randers FC if they beat Galatasaray

St Johnstone’s reward should they knock Galatasaray out of the Europa League will be a clash with Randers FC in the play-off round.

Today’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland paired them with the Danish side.

It was one of the more winnable ties Saints and Galatasaray could have asked for given the presence of AZ Alkmaar and Royal Antwerp in their pot.

Randers don’t have a great European pedigree and were only founded in 2003. They won the Danish Cup last season.

The matches are scheduled for August 19 and 26.

The first leg will be played in Denmark.

Should Saints lose to Galatasaray, they will drop into the Europa Conference League play-off round.

Saints started their league campaign with a 0-0 draw against Ross County and will fly out to Turkey on Wednesday.

Their match kicks-off at 7pm British time.

