Sport / Football / St Johnstone Steve Brown: St Johnstone want McDiarmid Park Europa League full house and contract offers have been made to star men By Eric Nicolson August 6 2021, 11.29am Updated: August 6 2021, 12.25pm Perth chairman Steve Brown. St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown is optimistic that the Perth club will be granted permission to fill McDiarmid Park to capacity for the visit of Galatasaray next week. A heroic performance by Callum Davidson’s men in Istanbul has set-up the return leg of the Europa League third round qualifier perfectly. Brown confirmed that the application to sell tickets for every one of the seats at McDiarmid has been lodged with the local authority. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier The job is not done – Jason Kerr fully focused on finishing off Galatasaray Glenn Middleton set to make St Johnstone return after Rangers give loan the go-ahead Callum Davidson hails his St Johnstone players after draw with Galatasaray Callum Davidson: Heroes of Istanbul have produced a ‘special night’ for St Johnstone