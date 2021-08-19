LASK 1-1 St Johnstone: How heroic Saints players rated on latest stunning European night in Austria

St Johnstone now have a golden opportunity to secure group stage European football after a battling draw with LASK in Austria.

The Perth side took the lead in the first half against a side they looked more than a match for.

Only a sloppily conceded penalty equaliser cost Saints victory against much-fancied LASK.

The sides will now face off for a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League proper at what will be a rocking McDiarmid Park next Thursday.

Here’s how Callum Davidson’s players rated on yet another stunning European away day.

Zander Clark – 8

Pulled off a big reaction save from Jan Boller with just one minute on the clock but surpassed that with a stunning tip-over from the same player’s deadly long range effort just before half-time. Went the right way for LASK’s penalty but couldn’t get a finger to Mamoudou Karamoko’s effort. Secured Saints’ draw with an injury time stop from that man Boller again.

Jason Kerr – 7

Regularly looked to pick out pace men Glenn Middleton and Michael O’Halloran with long balls over the top in the first half. Looked comfortable for the first hour or so, but came under pressure with his fellow Saints defenders as LASK pushed for their equaliser.

Liam Gordon – 7

Booked for a lunge on Mamoudou Karamoko in the second half, but that was a rare moment of slackness from the Perth defender. Was asked plenty of questions as the game wore on but, while under huge pressure, found answers for the vast majority of them.

Jamie McCart – 7

Alive to early danger when others were not as LASK sought to hit Saints on the break, but lunged into a needless challenge on Thomas Goiginger at the cost of the penalty that levelled the scores.

Shaun Rooney – 7

Rooney’s attacking prowess is beyond question, but he proved himself a very capable defensive presence in Austria. Was strong in the challenge, dealt with every cross that came his way and got forward whenever the opportunity presented itself.

Murray Davidson – 7

Threw his body into perfectly timed tackles to foil LASK’s first half forays, then was unfortunate to see a second half header from a Middleton free kick fly straight into Alexander Schlager’s arms.

Ali McCann – 7

Saw a superb, 19th minute strike from distance saved superbly by Schlager after a Middleton cut back. His creative influence was huge in the middle of the park for Saints as they kept testing LASK early in the second half. Was forced into more defensive action as the game wore on but coped well.

Callum Booth – 7

Timed a late run well early in the second half to meet Ali McCann’s switch of play on the break but fired a fizzing effort just wide of the target. Made an important block to deny Marvin Potzmann on the volley with just over 10 minutes left.

Glenn Middleton – 8

A great chance for St. Johnstone to double their lead! 😮 Glenn Middleton just couldn't get the ball under control to get the shot off 😬 pic.twitter.com/35O4Uzje7A — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) August 19, 2021

Asked questions of LASK with his pace throughout. Unlucky to see an early cut back run just behind Michael O’Halloran but made no mistake when putting Chris Kane’s opener on a plate. Tested Schlager early in the second half, missed a golden opportunity to make it 2-0 after being picked out by Michael O’Halloran, then saw a late effort blocked.

Chris Kane – 9

Put Saints ahead with a perfect poacher’s finish akin to his Scottish Cup semi-final strike against St Mirren. Worked his socks off in trademark fashion to get Saints up the park from the first minute to the last (replaced by Stevie May 87, 3)

Michael O’Halloran – 7

Picked out Middleton to square for Kane’s first half strike after using his pace and strength to seal possession. Found Middleton again after a driving second half run and should have watched his teammate make it 2-0 (replaced by Callum Hendry 90+2, 2).

Unused subs: Parish (GK), Brown, Muller, Devine, Craig, Gilmour, Ballantyne, Northcott, Denham, Sinclair.