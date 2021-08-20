Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Friday, August 20th 2021 Show Links
Sport / Football / St Johnstone

Expat St Johnstone fan Andy Douglas makes friends jealous by getting to Perth club’s big night in Austria

By Eric Nicolson
August 20 2021, 11.20am Updated: August 20 2021, 11.37am
St Johnstone fan Andy Douglas in Klagenfurt before the game.
St Johnstone fan Andy Douglas in Klagenfurt before the game.

Perth to Austria proved to be too problematic for St Johnstone fans desperate to see their team play in Europe again.

But Spain to Austria didn’t.

Lifelong Saintee, Andy Douglas, an expat living in Andalucia, jumped at the chance to make his way to Klagenfurt for Thursday night’s Europa Conference League clash with LASK when entry restrictions eased at the weekend.

Another supporter, Ross Watson, travelled from Germany.

The pair of them sat together in the Worthersee Stadion to witness a famous 1-1 draw with Saints’ highly-rated opponents.

And they also managed to find former Perth cult hero Attila Sekerlioglu for a half-time chat.

It certainly proved to be a worthwhile adventure.

And now Andy has got his heart set on three more trips to follow the club in the group stage should Callum Davidson’s men complete the job against LASK next Thursday night.

“I got the train down from my place north of Malaga,” said Andy, 59, originally from Gannochy on the outskirts of Perth.

“I jumped on a flight to Vienna, quick taxi to the railway station and then four hours on the train to Klagenfurt.

“I didn’t come here with any expectation of getting a ticket.

“I’ve not made any home games for a long time and price-wise this was probably better for me.

“I saw the opportunity, had time on my hands and just went for it.”

Andy, who was a season ticket holder for two decades when he lived in Perth, has followed Saints to places like Finland, Monaco and Armenia.

He’ll have made a few of his friends back home very jealous over the last couple of days.

Jealous friends

“I booked the tickets on Friday,” he said. “And then Austria changed their regulations for getting from Spain.

“I’ve been winding up my pals on social media, alright!

“If you’ve been on as many Tartan Army trips as I have, you know how to react quickly and get things booked.

“It was great to see the team run out in another country I’ve never watched Saints in.

“Having missed all these epic moments last season it gave me the impetus to say ‘to hell with it, I’m going’.

“This won’t go on forever and I can’t believe this is another European trip for Saints.

“We’ve been living in dreamland.

“Another big thing is getting the chance to see this team while they’re all together.

“You never know, hopefully there will be the opportunity to get to more matches in the group stage.

“I’ll try and go to every one of them if they qualify.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier