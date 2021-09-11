Liam Craig: Jason Kerr and Ali McCann won’t stop at Wigan Athletic and Preston North End

All roads led to Lancashire for departing St Johnstone double heroes, Jason Kerr and Ali McCann.

But former team-mate Liam Craig does not believe either man’s career will peak with clubs they moved to on deadline day, Wigan Athletic and Preston North End.

“Ali is as good a young player as I’ve played with,” said the veteran Saints midfielder.

“People saw in the European games just how good he is.

Ali McCann on @martino67_ video: "I'm sure they have sped that up because I can't run that fast. I was tiring towards the end but managed to dig it out and all the lads pulled together. I play my own game and just do what I do."pic.twitter.com/uEG7tha6HC — St Johnstone 1884 (@stjohnstone1884) August 10, 2021

“He played 90 minutes against another top team in Switzerland in midweek. He is a regular for Northern Ireland now.

“He did it in training and on the pitch but, like Jason, the way he lives his life away from the stadium is why he is in this position. They do things properly.

“Nobody teaches you how to be a captain, never mind a captain during a pandemic when you’ve got other stuff to worry about rather than just a match or a training session.

“Watching Jason grow in that area was brilliant and that’s why he’s ready to go down south and have a really good career.”

🗣 "Everything happened so quickly but the minute I knew Wigan were interested, I really wanted to get it sorted." Head over to Latics TV as we speak to @JasonKerr08 for the first time following his Deadline Day arrival this week 🙌🏼#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE — Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) September 2, 2021

Craig, set to be given the captain’s armband against Rangers in the wake of Kerr’s departure, added: “It’s great for me as an older player to see young guys moving on like that.

“I am looking forward to seeing how they develop down south because they have all the potential to go on and have good careers.

“I think they will move again from Preston and Wigan. These are good moves for them but I think you’ll see them kick on again.

“They will be huge successes in their careers going forward.”