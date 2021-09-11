Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Liam Craig: Jason Kerr and Ali McCann won’t stop at Wigan Athletic and Preston North End

By Eric Nicolson
September 11 2021, 7.00am
Jason Kerr with Liam Craig after knocking Rangers out of the Scottish Cup.
All roads led to Lancashire for departing St Johnstone double heroes, Jason Kerr and Ali McCann.

But former team-mate Liam Craig does not believe either man’s career will peak with clubs they moved to on deadline day, Wigan Athletic and Preston North End.

“Ali is as good a young player as I’ve played with,” said the veteran Saints midfielder.

“People saw in the European games just how good he is.

“He played 90 minutes against another top team in Switzerland in midweek. He is a regular for Northern Ireland now.

“He did it in training and on the pitch but, like Jason, the way he lives his life away from the stadium is why he is in this position. They do things properly.

“Nobody teaches you how to be a captain, never mind a captain during a pandemic when you’ve got other stuff to worry about rather than just a match or a training session.

“Watching Jason grow in that area was brilliant and that’s why he’s ready to go down south and have a really good career.”

Craig, set to be given the captain’s armband against Rangers in the wake of Kerr’s departure, added: “It’s great for me as an older player to see young guys moving on like that.

“I am looking forward to seeing how they develop down south because they have all the potential to go on and have good careers.

“I think they will move again from Preston and Wigan. These are good moves for them but I think you’ll see them kick on again.

“They will be huge successes in their careers going forward.”

