Home Sport Football St Johnstone

Callum Davidson: Becoming St Johnstone record-breaker will be a ‘remarkable achievement’ for Liam Craig

By Eric Nicolson
September 30 2021, 10.27pm Updated: October 1 2021, 12.15am
Callum Davidson and Liam Craig.
Callum Davidson and Liam Craig.

Breaking the all-time appearance record for St Johnstone will be a “remarkable achievement” for Liam Craig, according to his manager.

But the versatility and adaptability that will take the veteran past Steven Anderson to 442 appearances, probably against Dundee on Saturday, won’t be extended to another positional switch, Callum Davidson joked.

“Liam’s adapted his game over the years and turned into a really good central midfielder,” said the Perth boss.

“He was with Derek (McInnes) when the team got promoted. Back then I used to call him the holding left winger.

“He’s reinvented himself from a left winger, to a holding left winger, to an inside left, to a sitting midfielder.

“I tried him at the back but there’s no chance of me playing him there!”

A great character

Davidson added: “It’s a remarkable achievement.

“He’s been here through one of the most successful times in the club’s history apart from those two years that we don’t mention.

“He’s a great character. People don’t realise how good he is in the dressing room and with new players who come to the club.

“Liam’s got an unbelievable memory. I can’t remember the last game I played but he remembers everything and has so many stories.

“To have played that many games is a testament to how fit he’s kept himself and how good a player he is

“People have written him off and written him off but he keeps coming back and proving them wrong.

“Whenever it happens I’ll be delighted for him and his family.”

