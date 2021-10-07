Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone

Callum Davidson: Not many can match Ali McCann’s ability to cover the pitch but Cammy MacPherson is a good replacement

By Eric Nicolson
October 7 2021, 10.27pm
Cammy MacPherson and Ali McCann.
Cammy MacPherson and Ali McCann.

Replacing Ali McCann like-for-like was never going to be a realistic option for St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson.

But recruiting Cammy MacPherson was the next best thing.

The loan signing from St Mirren got his Perth career off to a frustrating start when he dislocated a shoulder minutes into a closed-doors match.

But the 22-year-old made a quick recovery and played the last half-hour of Saints’ recent 3-1 victory against Dundee.

It was a 30-minute debut showcase of the energy and ability Davidson expects MacPherson to bring to his midfield in the months ahead.

“Getting Cammy back is great for us because he’s going to add what we’ve been missing since Ali left,” said the McDiarmid Park boss.

“He can do a bit of everything. He’s very good on the ball and he can get up and down the pitch.

Cammy MacPherson and Ali McCann playing against each other.
Cammy MacPherson and Ali McCann playing against each other.

“He can spray passes around and get forward, so we’re excited to see what he gives us. 

“He’s not Ali. Not many people can match Ali’s ability to cover the pitch but he’s a good replacement.”

Options and more options

McCann and Jason Kerr were high profile and big money deadline day departures but the subsequent weeks have seen both their parts of the Saints team become areas of strength.

“It’s great to have so many options,” said Davidson.

“James Brown has been a surprise too because he’s the one we didn’t really expect in there.

“But the way he’s played, I can see him playing that position more and more in future.

“It’s great for me to have that because with Shaun Rooney as well, we have loads of options.

“I always think if you don’t lose goals you don’t lose games, so our defensive record has been pleasing.”

He added: “We have needed to add more goals and it was great for both strikers to score against Dundee.

“Stevie (May) has been really good in training and when he’s come on in games, so I wanted to put him there alongside Kano (Chris Kane).

“We haven’t played them together too often but it has always been an option, so it was good to see it pay off.

“They combined really well. Their play was good over and above they got goals.”

Eetu Vertainen: St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson expects ‘big improvement’ after international break

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]