St Johnstone star Jamie McCart on Celtic ace Anthony Ralston’s transformation

Jamie McCart has revealed he was a driving force in the development of Celtic defender Anthony Ralston.

The St Johnstone centre-back is delighted to see his one-time youth academy team mate and neighbour making the breakthrough under Australian manager Ange Postecolglu.

The 22-year-old had looked to be on the way out of Celtic Park after loan spells at Dundee United and Saints.

But Ralston’s career has taken off under summer arrival Postecolglu.

“Tony and I would car share into Celtic training all the time,” said McCart.

“He was out of the team for a while and he had a tough time of it.

“But I’m delighted to see him back in and doing so well.

“He’s a really nice guy and a good professional and it’s good to see him doing so well.

“I didn’t play for Celtic but the most important thing is resilience because you’ve got a massive fan base and a lot of eyes on you.

“It’s really good for him, sometimes you just need that opportunity and he got it when the new manager came in.

McCart, 24, recalled chauffeuring a youthful Ralston to training.

“Tony hadn’t passed his driving test so I was driving him.

“He’d be annoyed because I’d pick him up early to do the gym!

“He lives close to me so him paying fuel wasn’t an issue.

“Tony was unpredictable with his timing but we were never that late.”