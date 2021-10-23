Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone star Jamie McCart on Celtic ace Anthony Ralston’s transformation

By Gordon Bannerman
October 23 2021, 8.00am
St Johnstone's Jamie McCart

Jamie McCart has revealed he was a driving force in the development of Celtic defender Anthony Ralston.

The St Johnstone centre-back is delighted to see his one-time youth academy team mate and neighbour making the breakthrough under Australian manager Ange Postecolglu.

The 22-year-old had looked to be on the way out of Celtic Park after loan spells at Dundee United and Saints.

But Ralston’s career has taken off under summer arrival Postecolglu.

Anthony Ralston has seen a return to first team action under Ange Postecolglu.

“Tony and I would car share into Celtic training all the time,” said McCart.

“He was out of the team for a while and he had a tough time of it.

“But I’m delighted to see him back in and doing so well.

“He’s a really nice guy and a good professional and it’s good to see him doing so well.

“I didn’t play for Celtic but the most important thing is resilience because you’ve got a massive fan base and a lot of eyes on you.

“It’s really good for him, sometimes you just need that opportunity and he got it when the new manager came in.

Anthony Ralston in action for St Johnstone in 2019.

McCart, 24, recalled chauffeuring a youthful Ralston to training.

“Tony hadn’t passed his driving test so I was driving him.

“He’d be annoyed because I’d pick him up early to do the gym!

“He lives close to me so him paying fuel wasn’t an issue.

“Tony was unpredictable with his timing but we were never that late.”

