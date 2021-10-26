St Johnstone are back in their underdog comfort zone with high-flying Hearts and Dundee United up next, says Callum Davidson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone are back in their underdog comfort zone with high-flying Hearts and Dundee United up next, says Callum Davidson

By Eric Nicolson
October 26 2021, 10.26pm
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is happy to be an underdog again.
It’s certainly not by design.

But, after lifting two cups and giving elite European sides Galatasaray and LASK a run for their money, St Johnstone find themselves back in their comfort zone.

Written off and seeking to prove a point.

Callum Davidson’s men face unbeaten Hearts and high-flying Dundee United in their next two Premiership fixtures.

And it’s a four-day challenge the Perth boss relishes.

“We are the underdogs and that is probably when we are at our best,” said Davidson. “When teams come and have a go at us and don’t sit in.

“I’m glad to be the underdogs.

“Teams took notice of us last season but Hearts and Dundee United will expect to beat us.

“Hearts are one of the biggest clubs in Scotland and all credit goes to Robbie (Neilson) as they have brought in good players.

“They have a certain way they play and he sticks to his principles. It is similar to how we played last season.

“I don’t think about being the first team to beat Hearts. It’s about getting the three points for St Johnstone.

“We want to finish this quarter strongly, climb the league and put pressure on teams above us.

“To do that we need to start winning some games.”

Plenty to be pleased with

Davidson, who expects to welcome Murray Davidson and Michael O’Halloran back into his squad after the weekend loss to Celtic, added: “The players are upbeat and apart from Livingston we are happy with how we are going.

“Results could be better but performance levels have been good and we know what we want to do.

“Take out the manner in which we lost the goals against Livingston and there has been a lot to be pleased about in our performances.

“We know what we’re about as a team – defending well, working hard and keeping our shape.

“We try to get into the final third as quickly as we can and get balls into the box.

“We’ve done that for the majority of the season but the wee breaks and decisions have gone against us at times. There are some obvious ones in there.

“We have to be up for the fight against Hearts. We are a good team and we have proved that last season.”

