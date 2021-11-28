St Johnstone defender Jamie McCart targets back to back wins to pull away from bottom of the Premiership

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone are too close to the bottom of the Premiership for comfort, according to defender Jamie McCart.

But back to back matches against teams below them in the table gives them a quick chance to rectify that.

The 10-man Perth side were sunk by two late goals against Hibs on Saturday.

Had they held on to the lead Liam Gordon’s goal had given them, it would have been Saints and not their opponents climbing into the top six.

Now the focus has switched to starting an upward surge at Dens Park on Wednesday night.

“We want to get as far away from there (the relegation battle) as possible,” said McCart.

“It’s the same as last year. We really need to kick-start our season.

“Beating Hibs would have done that.

“Now we need to look to Wednesday and try to do it against Dundee.

“We could have been in the top six which shows how quickly things can change in this league.

“Hopefully we’ll be sitting with six points out of six this time next week and it will look completely different.

“We’ll take it upon ourselves to go to Dundee and get the win.”

See the game out

Given how famously well-drilled the Saints backline is, playing a full half of football with a man less than Hibs shouldn’t have stopped them holding on to the three points, McCart believes.

And those exceptionally high defensive standards weren’t met in the last 10 minutes.

“It’s a really disappointing one for us,” he said.

“Going down to 10 men was always going to make it tough, especially against a good Hibs team.

“I thought we defended really well but we needed to stay resolute and stick together all the way to the end and it was two disappointing goals we conceded.

“It is a hard shift but we should still be able to see the game out.

“We trust ourselves to defend deep even when we’ve got 10 men.

“We wanted the win but, after the first goal goes in, we should have made sure we held out for a draw.

“It would have been a great point all things considered.

“As a team we’re always looking at what we can do better.

“Even in the first half when we were 1-0 up the performance wasn’t that great.”

There will be no blame game as far as Craig Bryson, red-carded in first half injury time, is concerned.

McCart said: “He does a massive job for us in midfield and part of that is putting himself about, being aggressive and making tackles.

“He knows himself it’s disappointing.”