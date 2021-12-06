St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson IS on the Preston North End shortlist to replace Frankie McAvoy as manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson IS on the Preston North End shortlist to replace Frankie McAvoy as manager

By Eric Nicolson
December 6 2021, 10.25pm
Callum Davidson is a leading contender to replace Frankie McAvoy at Preston North End.
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is on the Preston North End shortlist to replace Frankie McAvoy, Courier Sport understands.

The Championship club have already identified their leading candidates for the vacant post, with Perth boss Davidson among them.

The Deepdale club, who have a history of appointing Scots, need no introduction to the managerial and coaching CV of a man who played for them over a seven-year period.

As well as winning a cup double in his rookie season as a number one, he has a couple of high profile European results under his belt and coaching experience in Preston’s division with Stoke City and Millwall.

Davidson is under contract with Saints until 2025 but that won’t put the Lancashire club off if they decide he is best-equipped to take them away from relegation trouble and into play-off contention.

This is the job Saints fans have feared could be the one that would see them lose the most successful manager in their history – less than two seasons after he was appointed.

It would be a two plus two equals four appointment on pretty much every level.

The bookmakers have picked up on the logic, with one making Davidson third favourite behind Michael Carrick, who recently quit his coaching role with Manchester United and Plymouth Argyle boss, Ryan Lowe.

