St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson IS on the Preston North End shortlist to replace Frankie McAvoy as manager

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is on the Preston North End shortlist to replace Frankie McAvoy, Courier Sport understands.

The Championship club have already identified their leading candidates for the vacant post, with Perth boss Davidson among them.

The Deepdale club, who have a history of appointing Scots, need no introduction to the managerial and coaching CV of a man who played for them over a seven-year period.

As well as winning a cup double in his rookie season as a number one, he has a couple of high profile European results under his belt and coaching experience in Preston’s division with Stoke City and Millwall.

Davidson is under contract with Saints until 2025 but that won’t put the Lancashire club off if they decide he is best-equipped to take them away from relegation trouble and into play-off contention.

This is the job Saints fans have feared could be the one that would see them lose the most successful manager in their history – less than two seasons after he was appointed.

It would be a two plus two equals four appointment on pretty much every level.

The bookmakers have picked up on the logic, with one making Davidson third favourite behind Michael Carrick, who recently quit his coaching role with Manchester United and Plymouth Argyle boss, Ryan Lowe.