Daniel Cleary confirms he is leaving Dundalk with St Johnstone set to sign former Liverpool defender

By Eric Nicolson
December 16 2021, 7.24pm
St Johnstone are set to sign Daniel Cleary.
Daniel Cleary has confirmed he is leaving Dundalk, with St Johnstone set to sign the former Liverpool centre-back.

The 25-year-old posted a message on Twitter to say his goodbyes to everyone involved with the Dublin club, where he won five trophies.

Saints manager Callum Davidson reported earlier this week that he was “very hopeful” Cleary would be arriving at McDiarmid Park when the January transfer window opened.

He had several options in Ireland but it is understood that he has made up his mind to move to Scotland.

Cleary started out with Liverpool and was then transferred to Birmingham City before he returned to his homeland.

Jason Kerr comparison

Former Saints striker, Graham Cummins, believes he will be a good fit for Davidson’s side at right centre-back, saying Cleary reminded him of Jason Kerr.

Saints have already snapped up free agents Viv Solomon-Otabor (until the end of this year) and Jacob Butterfield (until the end of the season).

