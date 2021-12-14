St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson ready to ‘throw him in’ as Jacob Butterfield is set for debut against Rangers

An error occurred. Please try again.

Callum Davidson believes Jacob Butterfield will have a crucial role to play in helping St Johnstone up the Premiership table in the second half of the season.

And he is ready to “throw him in” against league leaders Rangers to speed up the process of bedding the former Derby County man into the Saints starting line-up.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played a competitive match for months but that won’t stop Davidson handing him an Ibrox baptism of fire.

“We have been waiting on clearance from Australia for Jacob,” said the Perth boss.

“I know him from down in England and he’ll bring loads of experience to us.

“He has played a lot of games in the Championship, he’s good on the ball and is comfortable with both feet.

“He can take good set plays from either side, so that will add something to the team as well.

“Jacob has been training for the last few months since coming back from Australia so he’s fit – although he’ll need to get match sharpness.

“We will need to throw him in and see how he is.”

Butterfield’s connection with another Saints midfielder should help him fit in quickly at McDiarmid Park.

“He played with Craig Bryson at Derby (for two season), so they already know each other, and back then they both scored lots of goals,” said Davidson.

“So hopefully he can add that to us as well.

“He’s a good striker of the ball so we’ll try to get him as far forward as we can.”

Cammy MacPherson operation

Davidson added: “Cammy MacPherson is going in for an operation on his groin and will be out until the new year, while Murray Davidson has damaged his Achilles.

“With David Wotherspoon also out, we are really short in the middle of the park so getting Jacob in will help us.”

Meanwhile, Davidson is optimistic Daniel Cleary will follow Butterfield’s lead when the January transfer window opens.

“We are very hopeful of getting Daniel through the door as well,” he reported. “And if we do, he’ll be available from January.”