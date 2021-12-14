Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson ready to ‘throw him in’ as Jacob Butterfield is set for debut against Rangers

By Eric Nicolson
December 14 2021, 6.00am
Jacob Butterfield has signed for St Johnstone.
Callum Davidson believes Jacob Butterfield will have a crucial role to play in helping St Johnstone up the Premiership table in the second half of the season.

And he is ready to “throw him in” against league leaders Rangers to speed up the process of bedding the former Derby County man into the Saints starting line-up.

The 31-year-old hasn’t played a competitive match for months but that won’t stop Davidson handing him an Ibrox baptism of fire.

“We have been waiting on clearance from Australia for Jacob,” said the Perth boss.

“I know him from down in England and he’ll bring loads of experience to us.

“He has played a lot of games in the Championship, he’s good on the ball and is comfortable with both feet.

“He can take good set plays from either side, so that will add something to the team as well.

“Jacob has been training for the last few months since coming back from Australia so he’s fit – although he’ll need to get match sharpness.

“We will need to throw him in and see how he is.”

Craig Bryson and Jacob Butterfield training with Derby County.

Butterfield’s connection with another Saints midfielder should help him fit in quickly at McDiarmid Park.

“He played with Craig Bryson at Derby (for two season), so they already know each other, and back then they both scored lots of goals,” said Davidson.

“So hopefully he can add that to us as well.

“He’s a good striker of the ball so we’ll try to get him as far forward as we can.”

Cammy MacPherson operation

Davidson added: “Cammy MacPherson is going in for an operation on his groin and will be out until the new year, while Murray Davidson has damaged his Achilles.

“With David Wotherspoon also out, we are really short in the middle of the park so getting Jacob in will help us.”

Meanwhile, Davidson is optimistic Daniel Cleary will follow Butterfield’s lead when the January transfer window opens.

“We are very hopeful of getting Daniel through the door as well,” he reported. “And if we do, he’ll be available from January.”

