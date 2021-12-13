Jacob Butterfield signs for St Johnstone and is ‘very confident’ new club will start moving up the table

An error occurred. Please try again.

St Johnstone have signed Jacob Butterfield on a contract through to the end of the season.

The 31-year-old is a vastly experienced central midfielder who has played for a number of English Championship clubs after learning his trade at the Manchester United academy.

🆕 | The Club is delighted to announce the signing of experienced midfielder Jacob Butterfield until the end of the season! Welcome to Saints, Jacob 🙌#SJFC — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) December 13, 2021

His last club was Melbourne Victory.

Clearance to play has now been granted and Butterfield goes straight into Callum Davidson’s squad for Wednesday night’s clash with Rangers.

After watching Saturday’s game against Aberdeen and training with his new team-mates, Butterfield believes Saints will start moving up the Premiership table.

🆕| Hear from our new signing Jacob Butterfield 🔊| "I was itching to get back in somewhere and after speaking to him it was an easy decision to come up and sign for St Johnstone" pic.twitter.com/jyd9s1gkoE — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) December 13, 2021

“I’ve been here a couple of days and settled in already,” he said in an interview on the club website. “Training has been very good – high intensity.

“The manager made me feel really wanted and after speaking to him it was an easy decision to sign for St Johnstone.

“It’s been a difficult period after a really successful season but I’m very confident we’ll come through it.”