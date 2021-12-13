Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jacob Butterfield signs for St Johnstone and is ‘very confident’ new club will start moving up the table

By Eric Nicolson
December 13 2021, 3.25pm Updated: December 13 2021, 4.27pm
St Johnstone have signed Jacob Butterfield on a contract through to the end of the season.

The 31-year-old is a vastly experienced central midfielder who has played for a number of English Championship clubs after learning his trade at the Manchester United academy.

His last club was Melbourne Victory.

Clearance to play has now been granted and Butterfield goes straight into Callum Davidson’s squad for Wednesday night’s clash with Rangers.

After watching Saturday’s game against Aberdeen and training with his new team-mates, Butterfield believes Saints will start moving up the Premiership table.

“I’ve been here a couple of days and settled in already,” he said in an interview on the club website. “Training has been very good – high intensity.

“The manager made me feel really wanted and after speaking to him it was an easy decision to sign for St Johnstone.

“It’s been a difficult period after a really successful season but I’m very confident we’ll come through it.”

