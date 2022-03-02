Callum Davidson: St Johnstone showed against Rangers they are ‘up for the fight’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson believes his St Johnstone team showed they are “up for the fight” in their narrow defeat to Rangers.

And if they replicate the battling display against the champions they’ll have a great chance of saving their Premiership status.

The Perth boss had been unhappy with his side’s collapse in Dingwall at the weekend and demanded better for the visit of Rangers.

After Saints went behind to a third minute Glen Kamara goal, he got it.

And in the end, Davidson was disappointed to finish the match with nothing to show for their efforts.

"We battled really hard" ⚔️ Callum Davidson shares his thoughts on St Johnstone's defeat to Rangers 👇 pic.twitter.com/xYhCN3pXSA — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) March 2, 2022

“After three minutes I feared the worst,” he said.

“The team talk had been about keeping it tight and make it hard for them but we gave them a great opportunity early on.

“But once they scored I was pleased our heads didn’t go down.

‘We got stuck in and competed really well and that was really pleasing because that was what was missing in the second half at Ross County.

“On another day we might have got a wee sniff at goal and got back into the game but it was not to be.

“But I said to the players afterwards if they give me that 90 minutes for the rest of the season we will have a really good chance of surviving.

“And that’s what it’s all about — surviving.

“Tonight showed the players are up for the fight. The staff are, the supporters are, the hierarchy are.

“We are all ready to fight and if we can keep doing that we have a good chance.”

Callum Hendry stars again

There was no goal this time but once again Callum Hendry led from the front for Saints.

‘I thought Callum was excellent,” said Davidson. “It was Nadir’s first game for a while and Glenn couldn’t play against his parent club.

“But Callum was superb.

“He kept the ball and linked it.

“James Brown came into the team and was up against Ryan Kent and Kent didn’t have many chances.”

Davidson added: “There were good performances but I’m disappointed we didn’t get a point.

“I want the same spirit from now until the end of the season but not for 45 minutes or 60 minutes. I want it for 90 minutes. We have nine games to go and that’s the least we can do.

“We didn’t fold tonight and that was the big thing.

“Sometimes against Rangers when you are one down early doors you can walk away with a 5-0 defeat but we never gave them a chance to do that.

“I’m really pleased by that. Now we are looking for three points against Hibs.”