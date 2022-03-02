Callum Davidson: St Johnstone showed against Rangers they are ‘up for the fight’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Callum Davidson: St Johnstone showed against Rangers they are ‘up for the fight’

By Eric Nicolson
March 2 2022, 10.29pm
Callum Davidson.
Callum Davidson believes his St Johnstone team showed they are “up for the fight” in their narrow defeat to Rangers.

And if they replicate the battling display against the champions they’ll have a great chance of saving their Premiership status.

The Perth boss had been unhappy with his side’s collapse in Dingwall at the weekend and demanded better for the visit of Rangers.

After Saints went behind to a third minute Glen Kamara goal, he got it.

And in the end, Davidson was disappointed to finish the match with nothing to show for their efforts.

“After three minutes I feared the worst,” he said.

“The team talk had been about keeping it tight and make it hard for them but we gave them a great opportunity early on.

“But once they scored I was pleased our heads didn’t go down.

‘We got stuck in and competed really well and that was really pleasing because that was what was missing in the second half at Ross County.

“On another day we might have got a wee sniff at goal and got back into the game but it was not to be.

“But I said to the players afterwards if they give me that 90 minutes for the rest of the season we will have a really good chance of surviving.

“And that’s what it’s all about — surviving.

“Tonight showed the players are up for the fight. The staff are, the supporters are, the hierarchy are.

“We are all ready to fight and if we can keep doing that we have a good chance.”

Callum Hendry stars again

There was no goal this time but once again Callum Hendry led from the front for Saints.

‘I thought Callum was excellent,” said Davidson. “It was Nadir’s first game for a while and Glenn couldn’t play against his parent club.

“But Callum was superb.

“He kept the ball and linked it.

“James Brown came into the team and was up against Ryan Kent and Kent didn’t have many chances.”

Davidson added: “There were good performances but I’m disappointed we didn’t get a point.

“I want the same spirit from now until the end of the season but not for 45 minutes or 60 minutes. I want it for 90 minutes. We have nine games to go and that’s the least we can do.

“We didn’t fold tonight and that was the big thing.

“Sometimes against Rangers when you are one down early doors you can walk away with a 5-0 defeat but we never gave them a chance to do that.

“I’m really pleased by that. Now we are looking for three points against Hibs.”

