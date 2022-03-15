Scotland squad: St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark snubbed by Steve Clarke for March friendlies By Eric Nicolson March 15 2022, 1.42pm Updated: March 15 2022, 6.01pm Zander Clark. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Zander Clark’s Scotland hokey-cokey has continued, with the St Johnstone goalkeeper left out of the latest Scotland squad. Clark had been recalled for the previous double header but Steve Clarke has gone for Craig Gordon, Liam Kelly and David Marshall this time around. The Scots face Poland and then Wales or Austria in friendlies later this month. Clark picked up a calf injury a few weeks ago but made his comeback in Saints’ last match against Hibs. Meanwhile, Aaron Hickey has received his first full call-up. Full squad listed below: Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad to face Poland and Austria or Wales in our two international friendlies later this month. pic.twitter.com/yWfIqvx3Tg — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 15, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson’s faith in former Sligo Rovers defender John Mahon is rock solid Zander Clark set to return for St Johnstone against Hibs as Callum Davidson offers tantalising ‘touch and go’ Shaun Rooney update Aberdeen 1-1 St Johnstone: Perth side lose Zander Clark and Callum Hendry to injury but secure potentially priceless Pittodrie point Aberdeen have not made an approach for Zander Clark, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson