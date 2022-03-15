Scotland squad: St Johnstone keeper Zander Clark snubbed by Steve Clarke for March friendlies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Zander Clark’s Scotland hokey-cokey has continued, with the St Johnstone goalkeeper left out of the latest Scotland squad.

Clark had been recalled for the previous double header but Steve Clarke has gone for Craig Gordon, Liam Kelly and David Marshall this time around.

The Scots face Poland and then Wales or Austria in friendlies later this month.

Clark picked up a calf injury a few weeks ago but made his comeback in Saints’ last match against Hibs.

Meanwhile, Aaron Hickey has received his first full call-up.

Full squad listed below:

