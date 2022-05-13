Callum Davidson reveals he’ll rest stars against Hibs as life-or-death Premiership play-offs loom

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Callum Davidson is ready to wrap key players in cotton wool for Sunday’s clash with Hibs.

The curtain comes down on the regular season at Easter Road but the St Johnstone manager is already preparing for Premiership play-offs which offer the Perth club a chance to maintain their 13-year membership of the top-flight.

The midweek 1-0 win over Aberdeen removed any lingering prospect of automatic relegation, sealing the fate of Tayside neighbours Dundee only a year after escaping the Championship.

Davidson, who took in Friday night’s deciding semi-final clash between Arbroath and Inverness Caley Thistle, made it clear he isn’t prepared to gamble with any players carrying a knock or flirting with suspension.

“We will be making changes and the lads who haven’t played much will get a chance,” he said.

“Next Friday is the important game for us so it will be four or five in and out.”

One player pencilled-in for a belated first start is former Sligo Rovers defender John Mahon, who has been restricted to cameos from the bench since arriving in January.

He got game time against Livingston and on the last visit to Easter Road, which ended 0-0.

“John will get the chance to come in because he’s been very patient and has been training well,” said Davidson.

“Cammy MacPherson is fine as well so he will be involved too.

“We have a few niggles with other players, Stevie May being one of them. We will just have a look at it and decide who to go with.

“We have players getting close to suspensions as well so it’s a good thing we have the last game with nothing at stake.”

Davidson welcomed the midweek win which ensured Sunday’s clash is effectively a dead rubber.

“The last thing we wanted to be doing was going into this game needing a result,” he said.

‘Clean sheet’

“The main thing now is we get everyone through to next Friday one hundred percent.

“I was pleased with the clean sheet against Aberdeen. I thought our shape was very good and our defensive line was good.

“We would have liked to have scored more goals but we got into good areas and created some good chances.

“Hopefully we can get another decent performance against Hibs and go into next week with even more momentum.”