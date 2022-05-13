Callum Davidson reveals he’ll rest stars against Hibs as life-or-death Premiership play-offs loom

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Callum Davidson reveals he’ll rest stars against Hibs as life-or-death Premiership play-offs loom

By Gordon Bannerman
May 13 2022, 10.26pm
Callum Davidson will take no risks with key men ahead of St Johnstone's play-off final
Callum Davidson will take no risks with key men ahead of St Johnstone's play-off final

Callum Davidson is ready to wrap key players in cotton wool for Sunday’s clash with Hibs.

The curtain comes down on the regular season at Easter Road but the St Johnstone manager is already preparing for Premiership play-offs which offer the Perth club a chance to maintain their 13-year membership of the top-flight.

The midweek 1-0 win over Aberdeen removed any lingering prospect of automatic relegation, sealing the fate of Tayside neighbours Dundee only a year after escaping the Championship.

Davidson, who took in Friday night’s deciding semi-final clash between Arbroath and Inverness Caley Thistle, made it clear he isn’t prepared to gamble with any players carrying a knock or flirting with suspension.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson will play it safe against Hibs as the play-offs approach

“We will be making changes and the lads who haven’t played much will get a chance,” he said.

“Next Friday is the important game for us so it will be four or five in and out.”

One player pencilled-in for a belated first start is former Sligo Rovers defender John Mahon, who has been restricted to cameos from the bench since arriving in January.

He got game time against Livingston and on the last visit to Easter Road, which ended 0-0.

“John will get the chance to come in because he’s been very patient and has been training well,” said Davidson.

“Cammy MacPherson is fine as well so he will be involved too.

John Mahon will get his chance.
John Mahon will get his chance against Hibs

“We have a few niggles with other players, Stevie May being one of them. We will just have a look at it and decide who to go with.

“We have players getting close to suspensions as well so it’s a good thing we have the last game with nothing at stake.”

Davidson welcomed the midweek win which ensured Sunday’s clash is effectively a dead rubber.

“The last thing we wanted to be doing was going into this game needing a result,” he said.

‘Clean sheet’

“The main thing now is we get everyone through to next Friday one hundred percent.

“I was pleased with the clean sheet against Aberdeen. I thought our shape was very good and our defensive line was good.

“We would have liked to have scored more goals but we got into good areas and created some good chances.

“Hopefully we can get another decent performance against Hibs and go into next week with even more momentum.”

St Johnstone players know that the Premiership survival job is only half done, says James Brown

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]