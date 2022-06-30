St Johnstone approaching 2,500 season tickets sold as Ian Flaherty hails ‘incredible’ fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone approaching 2,500 season tickets sold as Ian Flaherty hails ‘incredible’ fans

By Eric Nicolson
June 30 2022, 10.26pm
St Johnstone fans have stuck by their club.

St Johnstone have sold approaching 2,500 season tickets, with the Perth club’s new head of operations hailing fans for keeping the faith after last year’s brush with relegation.

The end total last year was around 2,700 – on the back of two cup wins and a campaign of closed-doors Covid football.

Still over a month away from the resumption of the Premiership, there have been nights when McDiarmid Park staff were needed to work late to deal with demand, Ian Flaherty has revealed.

And all the signs suggest that Saints supporters are optimistic the top flight survival battle was a blip in a golden era for the Perth club.

Flaherty, appointed in the spring to a hands-on leadership role to allow chairman Steve Brown to back off from many of the day-to-day responsibilities, said: “The sale of season tickets so far has been absolutely fantastic.

“Every club needs its supporters but at St Johnstone, we absolutely rely on them.

“It’s great that after going through a tough spell last season, our support is still there.

“Like everybody at the club, I think they’re really looking forward to the season starting.

“There have been nights when the girls at the ticket office have had to stay on and work late because the demand has been there.

“That’s great news.

“There was a lot of pressure on everybody at the club towards the end of last season.

“It was great to get the job of staying in the Premiership done and now we’re all looking forward to the challenges ahead of us – Callum (Davidson), players and staff.

“You could see at the end of the play-offs how important it was to everybody involved with the club that we’re in the top league.

“We start afresh, ready to go.”

‘Incredible’ group of young fans

Flaherty, who has a background in both football and business, believes the ever-expanding Fair City Unity group of supporters is the envy of rival clubs.

And Saints won’t be taking them for granted.

“The next generation of supporters is so important,” he said.

“If we don’t look after them, we’ll have problems five, 10 or 15 years down the line.

“There were games last season when our support were our 12th man – behind the goal at Dens just after I started in the job they were incredible.

“I know how much the players appreciate it and so do the club. It’s something we’re embracing.

“We’ll meet with all members of our fanbase and try to work more closely with them.

“Clubs across the country are talking about our young supporters. It’s fantastic.”

Flaherty, Gary Bollan’s right-hand man at Forfar and Cowdenbeath and the former group sales manager with the Binn Group, isn’t yet three months into his new job.

“My role will develop as time goes on,” he said.

“There are things that will take priority at different stages until we get everything in place.”

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson explains why Dan Cleary and John Mahon will ‘improve a lot’

