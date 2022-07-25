St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon nearing comeback and excited to team-up with Melker Hallberg, Graham Carey and Jamie Murphy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon nearing comeback and excited to team-up with Melker Hallberg, Graham Carey and Jamie Murphy

By Eric Nicolson
July 25 2022, 1.38pm
St Johnstone's David Wotherspoon.

David Wotherspoon can finally see “the light at the end of the tunnel” as the St Johnstone star closes in on a comeback.

And the three-time cup winner for the Perth side is excited to see how he’ll fit into the new-look McDiarmid Park midfield and attack.

Six of Wotherspoon’s team-mates the last time he played for Saints in November have either moved on or are injured.

The 32-year-old is prepared for the adjustment period of getting on the same wavelength as Callum Davidson’s new recruits.

But the potential combinations he’ll be a part of are whetting his appetite as he seeks to make his return in the near future.

“There have been a lot of changes in the squad,” Wotherspoon told Saints TV.

“It might take a wee while to get used to playing with different players.

“But I’m really looking forward to it.

Graham Carey, Melker Hallberg and David Wotherspoon in the new away kit.

“Myself and Melker (Hallberg) travel up together – it will be great to play with him and the likes of Graham Carey and Jamie Murphy.

“They’re exciting players who are a similar age to me. I’ve played against them a lot and I’m looking forward to being on the same side.”

Ordeal

Wotherspoon has had to endure the combination of physical and mental challenges put in front of him after knee surgery was required.

“I’m getting there slowly but surely,” said the former Hibs man. “It’s been seven or eight months of not playing football.

“I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and getting closer to a return.

“It’s great to be in amongst the boys and running again.

“It has been frustrating at times – there have been set-backs and it’s been tough mentally.

“Sometimes I’ve been wanting to do more than I should be doing.

“But it’s the process and you’ve got to trust it.

“There have been boys who were in the gym with me and helped – Craig Bryson was one last year who took me for bike sessions and kept me focused.”

World Cup dream

Wotherspoon made a trip to Canada to be part of the World Cup qualification celebrations.

Selection for the end of year tournament is as big an incentive as he could wish for over the next few months.

“It would obviously be the pinnacle of my career,” said Wotherspoon.

“It’s something I want to aim for and be available for.

“It’s a massive tournament that I’d want to be involved in.

“I’ve just got to focus on getting back out on the pitch and seeing what happens after that.”

Wotherspoon’s last game was a League Cup semi-final clash with Celtic.

Saints have already been eliminated from this year’s competition but there is no need for panic at McDiarmid, he insisted.

“It’s a stage of the season when you want to get boys’ fitness up,” he said. “It’s a difficult time.

“The boys were undefeated apart from penalties. It’s unfortunate the way it’s panned out but the league season starts at the weekend.”

More from The Courier

Tags

