St Johnstone star David Wotherspoon nearing comeback and excited to team-up with Melker Hallberg, Graham Carey and Jamie Murphy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

David Wotherspoon can finally see “the light at the end of the tunnel” as the St Johnstone star closes in on a comeback.

And the three-time cup winner for the Perth side is excited to see how he’ll fit into the new-look McDiarmid Park midfield and attack.

Six of Wotherspoon’s team-mates the last time he played for Saints in November have either moved on or are injured.

The 32-year-old is prepared for the adjustment period of getting on the same wavelength as Callum Davidson’s new recruits.

But the potential combinations he’ll be a part of are whetting his appetite as he seeks to make his return in the near future.

“There have been a lot of changes in the squad,” Wotherspoon told Saints TV.

“It might take a wee while to get used to playing with different players.

“But I’m really looking forward to it.

“Myself and Melker (Hallberg) travel up together – it will be great to play with him and the likes of Graham Carey and Jamie Murphy.

“They’re exciting players who are a similar age to me. I’ve played against them a lot and I’m looking forward to being on the same side.”

Ordeal

Wotherspoon has had to endure the combination of physical and mental challenges put in front of him after knee surgery was required.

“I’m getting there slowly but surely,” said the former Hibs man. “It’s been seven or eight months of not playing football.

“I’m seeing the light at the end of the tunnel and getting closer to a return.

“It’s great to be in amongst the boys and running again.

“It has been frustrating at times – there have been set-backs and it’s been tough mentally.

“Sometimes I’ve been wanting to do more than I should be doing.

“But it’s the process and you’ve got to trust it.

“There have been boys who were in the gym with me and helped – Craig Bryson was one last year who took me for bike sessions and kept me focused.”

World Cup dream

Wotherspoon made a trip to Canada to be part of the World Cup qualification celebrations.

Selection for the end of year tournament is as big an incentive as he could wish for over the next few months.

“It would obviously be the pinnacle of my career,” said Wotherspoon.

“It’s something I want to aim for and be available for.

“It’s a massive tournament that I’d want to be involved in.

“I’ve just got to focus on getting back out on the pitch and seeing what happens after that.”

𝙎𝙥𝙤𝙤𝙣𝙮 𝙞𝙣𝙟𝙪𝙧𝙮 𝙪𝙥𝙙𝙖𝙩𝙚 🎥 Injury comeback 💪

World Cup ambition 🇨🇦

Playing with Melker 🧙‍♂️ Who do you think was distracting Spoony during the first question? 🤔 Head over to #SaintsTV now to see the full interview!#SJFC | #COYS — St. Johnstone FC (@StJohnstone) July 25, 2022

Wotherspoon’s last game was a League Cup semi-final clash with Celtic.

Saints have already been eliminated from this year’s competition but there is no need for panic at McDiarmid, he insisted.

“It’s a stage of the season when you want to get boys’ fitness up,” he said. “It’s a difficult time.

“The boys were undefeated apart from penalties. It’s unfortunate the way it’s panned out but the league season starts at the weekend.”