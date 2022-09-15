St Johnstone in 1952: The Perth club were in crisis the last time there was a change of monarch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone in 1952: The Perth club were in crisis the last time there was a change of monarch

By Eric Nicolson
September 15 2022, 5.00pm Updated: September 15 2022, 5.47pm
Paddy Buckley in action.
Paddy Buckley in action.

Seventy years have passed since there was last a change of monarch.

Courier Sport looks back at the St Johnstone FC of 1952, when the reign of King George VI ended and Queen Elizabeth II’s began.

Different times

There were no football match postponements back in February ’52.

King George died on Wednesday, February 6 and Saints, like all the other football clubs in Scotland, played as usual three days later.

The change on the throne didn’t even warrant a mention in the Saturday morning sports pages.

The Perth side welcomed Queen of the South to Muirton Park for the first game of the new-look Great Britain.

A crowd of 9,990 was more than double that of the previous home match against Arbroath.

The fact Saints hadn’t played at Muirton for over a month and it was a Scottish Cup tie will have helped boost the attendance.

The players could only manage a 2-2 draw, however.

The Courier report of St Johnstone's first match during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.
The Courier report of St Johnstone’s first match during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II.

The report in the following Monday’s Courier spoke of “a gallant effort, worthy of better than a draw”.

Saints came from two goals down, with ‘Flash’ Forsyth scoring a last minute equaliser.

That end of game optimism proved to be misplaced, though, as defeat followed in the midweek Dumfries replay.

A club in trouble

This was not a golden era for St Johnstone.

Far from it.

Off the pitch, there was an air of crisis.

Every player was made available for sale in 1952 and unsurprisingly, there was a good deal of interest in their star asset, Paddy Buckley.

At the end of the 51-52 season, Aberdeen paid £7,500 to take the future Scottish internationalist to Pittodrie.

After scoring 105 goals in 142 games (he was the first Saints player to reach a century) Buckley had certainly done his bit in his four years at Muirton.

The season as a whole was nearly as grim as the financial backdrop, with Saints finishing 11th out of 16 in Scotland’s B Division.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge
0
Stevie May and Connor McLennan could both be good partners for Nicky Clark.
Callum Davidson has two potentially strong St Johnstone strike partnerships in making
0
St Johnstone's stand-in captain, Melker Hallberg.
Melker Hallberg has taken great pride in being St Johnstone captain
0
Gus MacPherson and Ian Flaherty.
St Johnstone have 'two or three pieces' to put in recruitment jigsaw after Gus…
0
Liam Fox, caretaker manager for Dundee United.
PODCAST: Is Dundee United manager hunt turning into procession for Liam Fox?
0
Gus MacPherson, new head of football operations at St Johnstone.
St Johnstone confirm Gus MacPherson as new head of football operations
0
Gus MacPherson.
St Johnstone set to appoint Gus MacPherson to behind the scenes role at McDiarmid…
0
David Wotherspoon in action for Canada.
David Wotherspoon won't be in last Canada squad before World Cup but St Johnstone…
0
Over 1,900 St Johnstone fans watched their team against Hibs last season.
Hibs and St Johnstone to trial Friday night football at Easter Road next month,…
0
There's been a change of approach at St Johnstone since Andy Considine replaced Jamie McCart.
St Johnstone Opta analysis: The evidence that long ball has been replaced by playing…
0

More from The Courier

Cillian Sheridan is nearing a return to first team action.
Gary Bowyer reveals managing Cillian Sheridan's 'world beater' expectations as Dundee boss shares positive…
0
St Johnstone's Max Kucheriavyi.
Young St Johnstone star Max Kucheriavyi given Callum Davidson first team pledge
0
Police have been forced to close Hillend Road following the crash. Picture: Google
Diversions in place following Hillend crash
0
The Dunfermline fans have pushed the team on.
James McPake on how Dunfermline fans and players are spurring each other on
0
James McPake looks on at Meadowbank Stadium.
James McPake delivers Dunfermline Athletic team news ahead of Falkirk clash as all but…
0
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street - No room for error as Dundee United D-Day…
0