St Johnstone to explore Spain pre-season opportunities and academy collaboration after announcing partnership with Hercules CF

St Johnstone have announced an official partnership with Spanish club, Hercules CF.

The tie-up will be the first of its kind for the Perth side.

The details of a developing relationship are yet to emerge but it could see collaboration between academies, first team friendlies and more scope for pre-season training camps in Spain, where Callum Davidson took his squad for a week this year.

The clubs also believe there will be corporate opportunities to exploit.

Segunda Division, Hercules, are celebrating their centenary year.

There is already a loose relationship between sets of supporters, with a group of Saints fans making an annual trip to watch a match at the Jose Rico Perez stadium in Alicante.

A Saints statement read: “The chance of both first teams playing against each other in the near future is a scenario under consideration.

“In addition, the Saints will be assisted by the Hercules staff whilst visiting the region during any pre-season stage.

“Hercules CF and St Johnstone FC will support each other with the scouting and training of young footballers, as well as collaborating to promote grassroots programmes.

“Coaches and players from both teams will be given the opportunity to enjoy an international experience during the summer period.”

Women’s football

The agreement includes developing women’s football, with friendly matches organised between their teams as well.

Saints’ head of operations, Ian Flaherty, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for everyone at St Johnstone Football Club, the Community Trust and our supporters.

“This new relationship will present exciting opportunities to work together in the future.”

A spokesperson for Hercules added: “For the Hercules supporters, this is an exciting project as it strengthens the bond between both fan bases, as well as opening new opportunities for the younger talents in the academy.”

🔙 FC Barcelona 0-2 Hercules CF 🙌💙🙌 #OnThisDay 10 years ago, newly promoted @cfhercules caused one of the great upsets in #LaLigaHistory at the Camp Nou! #YouHaveToLiveIt pic.twitter.com/Z4qEdWZj89 — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) September 11, 2020

Hercules were last in the Spanish top flight just over a decade ago, when they famously beat Barcelona in the Camp Nou, one of the biggest shocks in La Liga history.

Club partnerships are becoming more common in Scottish football.

In January, Dundee United announced one with Fulham.