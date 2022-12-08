Steve Brown to quit as St Johnstone chairman at the end of the season

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Steve Brown has announced he is quitting as St Johnstone chairman at the end of the season.

After over a decade at the McDiarmid Park helm, Brown will formally relinquish his role at Friday’s annual AGM, as will vice-chairman, Charlie Fraser.

Steve took over as chairman from his father, Geoff, in November, 2011.

During that time Saints have won three trophies.

“As a life-long St Johnstone supporter, it’s been an honour to be a part of this great football club,” he said.

“During my time on the board, and as chairman, I’ve always given 100% and tried to do what was best for St Johnstone.

“We’ve had some great times and the cup successes in 2014 and 2021 will never leave me. We’ve played in European football and we’ve had many, many top six finishes.

“But I feel the time is right to stand down as chairman and I will go on May 31st of next year.”

Brown added: “This has been on my mind for some time. But when Covid-19 struck in March 2020 there was no way I could have stepped down then.

“I had to stay because I had a responsibility to the football club and to stand by it. It was an extremely challenging period and we needed sustained stability.

“The double cup win came the following season from Callum and the players and that was just amazing.

“Last season presented different challenges and it was all hands on deck to preserve our SPFL Premiership status.”

Brown, who had recently taken a step back from day to day involvement following the appointment of Ian Flaherty to a head of operations post, won’t be staying on the board.

“The football club is in a really good place in many aspects,” he said.

“So, after 18 years on the board, 11 of which as chairman, it is the right time.

“I will not be staying on as a director. However, I will always be available if anyone at the football club ever needs me. I’m only a phone call away should any guidance be required.

“I will remain a Saints supporter. That will never change. And I’d also like to place on record my sincere thanks to our loyal fans for the backing they’ve given me during my tenure.”

Brown also praised Charlie Fraser for his contribution to St Johnstone.

He said: “Charlie has been by my side as vice-chair for eight years and has been an excellent sounding board. His guidance and wisdom has been first-class.

“As is the case with myself, Charlie has been here on a voluntary basis. He’s given up his time to help St Johnstone because of his passion for the club.

“I’d like to thank him for his service and know he will be fully committed to all aspects until the end of the season.”

Fraser said: “I’d like to thank the Brown family for getting me involved in the club I love. It’s been a privilege.

“I’ve been very proud to have been involved during the most successful time in St Johnstone’s history.

“I will always be a Saints supporter and I will leave next year with many, many fond memories.”