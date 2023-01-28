‘Old youngster’ Cammy MacPherson hopes ‘heart-breaking’ injuries are in the past with St Johnstone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

‘Old youngster’ Cammy MacPherson hopes ‘heart-breaking’ injuries are in the past with St Johnstone

By Eric Nicolson
January 28 2023, 6.00am
Cammy MacPherson with Graham Carey. Image: SNS.
Cammy MacPherson with Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

Just because it’s been said so often but hasn’t yet happened doesn’t make it any less true.

Cammy MacPherson knows that avoiding injury is the key to him elevating his importance to St Johnstone.

“It’s massive for my career,” said the former St Mirren midfielder, who is set to return to Ibrox on Saturday, the ground where he sustained his last serious injury on day three of the Premiership campaign.

“I’ve probably been interviewed about four times and said ‘I need a run of games’ and then it doesn’t happen for me.

“I’m just looking to do all I can to stay fit on and off the pitch. I need games to show what I can do.”

MacPherson had to come off early in the clash with Rangers back in August after a run-of-the-mill pass saw him tear a tendon in his thigh.

Cammy MacPherson injured his thigh early in the game.
Cammy MacPherson injured his thigh early in the game against Rangers. Image: SNS.

“That one was the worst yet,” he said. “Especially with the length of time I was out injured.

“It was heart-breaking.

“But it gave me time to work on other things.

“I’ve been working in the gym for the past four months and I feel that’s helped me for coming back.

“Instead of sitting around feeling sorry for myself I had to focus on something else, which was getting in good shape in the gym.

“I feel ready for a run in the team now. My body feels as strong as it’s ever been. Now I need to work on my match fitness. You can train as much as you want but you need games.”

MacPherson impressed against Rangers in the Scottish Cup last weekend, with Dan Phillips his central midfield partner.

For the first time in 2023, there was dynamism in that area of the pitch.

“Dan and I are both good enough players, we’re young and have good energy about us,” said MacPherson.

“I think we used that positively against Rangers and hopefully we can match-up against them again this time.

“I wouldn’t class myself as a youngster any more. I’m 24 – so maybe an old youngster!

“I’ve played a fair amount of games and have a bit of experience in the league.

“Dan has also played first team football down south, so it wasn’t a case of us just being thrown straight into it.”

Going toe to toe again

St Johnstone’s formation and tactics took them close to forcing Rangers into extra-time.

Ending a six-game losing run is now the aim.

“It felt as though we were solid and I don’t think Rangers went through us and cut us open,” said MacPherson.

“We tried to send them down the sides and defended well. We limited them to only a few chances.

“When we had the ball we got our foot on it and played some nice stuff, so it worked.

“We played the last five or six games with the back three and it wasn’t working for us.

“So it was a case of trying to change it and see what happens.

“It doesn’t affect the midfielders as much as the defenders, other than you have a winger high and a full-back so there’s always an out ball for you.

“That was the big difference I felt in there.”

He added: “We could have got an equaliser at the end last week. I think the positives from our performance outweighed the negatives.

“We want to move forward from here and get going again.

“Hopefully we can get something from Rangers, whether that’s a point or three points.

“We showed last Saturday that we can go toe to toe and play good football.

“If we get chances we need to be clinical.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone's Stevie May. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone striker Stevie May signs new deal through to 2025 and aims to…
Brodie Dair celebrates scoring the winning goal. Image: PPA.
3 stars of St Johnstone-Dundee United Youth Cup tie as Callum Hendry-style striker shines…
The challenge of Rangers and Celtic awaits St Johnstone and Dundee United. Images: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Hope springs eternal as Dundee United and St Johnstone face Old Firm…
Dundee striker Zak Rudden.
St Johnstone closing in on signing of Dundee striker Zak Rudden, with player keen…
St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pre-season back four horror show against ICT spooked boss Callum Davidson
Theo Bair. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone need to make sure they 'get the next 6 months right' with…
Cammy MacPherson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone will manage Cammy MacPherson game-time to ensure midfielder is 'big force' for…
Chris Kane back in training, with coach Alex Cleland. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone players applaud Chris Kane back onto the training ground as striker takes…
Liam Gordon. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone captain Liam Gordon 'back to what he does best', says Callum Davidson
Fair City Unity members.
Fair City Unity call truce with St Johnstone after pyro protest at Rangers Scottish…
4

Most Read

1
Atholl Palace Hotel. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Luxury Perthshire hotel sees sales soar as it returns to profit
2
2
Broughty Ferry Lifeboat
Five people stranded sparks lifeboat call to Tentsmuir beach
3
Callaghan (left) and Johnston leave court on a previous appearance.
Montrose FC pair given suspended prison sentences for vicious Dublin assault
4
Fife firefighter Barry Martin
Barry Martin tributes paid as Fife firefighter dies after Edinburgh Jenners blaze
5
Rapist Scott Gall was convicted at Dundee High Court. Image DCT Media/Facebook
Angus rapist encouraged other men to sexually abuse unconscious woman
6
CR0040890, Ben MacDonald, Dundee. Taylor MacKenzie and her parents [11:07] Ben MacDonald So I put up an article a couple of days ago about how her parents set up a Gofundme page in order to raise money to get her to this summer's Special Olympics. Since the article went out they've been able to raise more than enough money for her place with one company meeting the target with a one-off donation.Taylor pictured with some of her medals alongside mum Lisa and dad Richard Friday 27th January, 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Tears of joy as surprise £2k donation makes Dundee swimmer’s Special Olympics dream comes…
7
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
8
Alan Pirie proudly showing off his World Championship Scotch Pie Award. Image: Ron Cathro
Angus butcher seeks successor to pass on world’s best pie recipe to
9
The Duke and Dutchess of Cambridge on a return to St Andrews in 2021. Image: Shutterstock
The Crown filming in St Andrews? Extras call for ‘one of world’s biggest TV…
10
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
5

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. A bus stop has been damaged following a crash on Kings Cross Road Picture shows; A crashed car on Kings Cross Road. Kings Cross Road, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 28/01/2023
Dundee street closed temporarily after car crashes into bus shelter
Dallfield Court, Dundee.
Police probe 'unexplained' death of man, 47, at Dundee multi
Firefighters using a height appliance on Smith Street, Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Firefighters battling blaze at Kinross home
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton has called for Barry Martin to be given the Georges Cross Picture shows; Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole Hamilton and Fife firefighter Barry Martin. Edinburgh, Lothian. Supplied by PA and SFRS Date; 28/01/2023
Scottish Lib Dem leader calls for Fife firefighter who died after battling Jenners blaze…
Novelist David Profumo and Hollwood actor Burn Gorman at the official opening of salmon fishing season 2023. Picture: Steve MacDougall.
Hunger Games actor Burn Gorman and novelist David Profumo on fishing the Tay, beatboxing,…
The glasshouse at Craigtoun Park grew exotic plants like Bird of Paradise.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Plants bring back memories too
Courier Farming. Pic shows; a tractor ploughing fields at Laurencekirk. Thursday, 19th September, 2019. Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Nancy Nicolson: Farmers have lots to be positive about
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Louise Nicoll introduces Gayle to some of the breeding cattle at Newton of Fothringham Farm, Inverarity. Picture: KIm Cessford.
Newton Farm Tours: Meet alpacas, cows, goats, miniature donkeys - and a micropig rehomed…
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Charlotte Rixton author interview Picture shows; Charlotte Rixton aka Duckworth. na. Supplied by Head of Zeus. Image: Hannah Macgregor Date; 13/09/2022
Bestselling suspense author drew from her own 'passionate' first love for new novel

Editor's Picks

Most Commented