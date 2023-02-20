St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6

By Eric Nicolson
February 20 2023, 10.24pm Updated: February 20 2023, 11.21pm
St Johnstone fans at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.
St Johnstone fans at Tannadice. Image: Shutterstock.

St Johnstone have spoiled their travelling fans with a season packed full of memorable away day moments, the most recent of which came at Tannadice on Saturday.

Six league wins on the road and an injury-time draw in Paisley have certainly given fans value for money.

Saints have been a tougher watch at McDiarmid Park, though, with a 3-0 victory over St Mirren, a famous 2-1 triumph against Rangers and a narrow win over Kilmarnock the only home Premiership successes to date.

Recent performances against the Ibrox side in the Scottish Cup and Celtic in the league have been a step in the right direction.

But Callum Davidson knows that their hopes of lifting themselves into the top six depend on them bridging the home and away points’ gap over the next few weeks, starting with St Mirren this weekend.

“We need to improve our home record,” he said.

“If we do that then I think we can get into the top six but if we don’t then it will be tough for us.

“We’ve looked at formations, tactics, how we play at home compared to away from home.

“All those things will be important when we play St Mirren this weekend and hopefully we can improve things.

“We have looked at everything in an attempt to solve it and hopefully we can do that.

“In some ways, we should maybe treat it as an away game and not force things as much because that’s what has worked for us on the road.

“Away from home we are forcing it at the right times, staying in our shape and that has brought us some good results.

“Our away record this season has been excellent.”

Two stands of blue and white

Davidson thanked the 1,500 Saints fans who helped his team secure a second win at Tannadice this season.

“When I walked out before kick-off on Saturday and saw the supporters packing out the whole stand I was delighted,” he said.

“I thought our fans would just be in one stand again but they were all along the side of the pitch.

“We’re thrilled to get the points for them and hopefully they enjoyed their day.

“Since the Livingston game we have stood up and to get six points from games against Motherwell and Dundee United is a great return.

“Those two wins can be huge in terms of the season.

“We will still look down for as long as we have to, but if we can get a couple of more wins quickly then hopefully we’ll be looking up.”

This has traditionally been a stage of the season St Johnstone teams have put their foot on the Premiership accelerator.

“In the past we have finished the season strongly so hopefully we can do the same again,” said Davidson.

“We’re in a much better place than we were last year. We finished on 35 points last season and we’re on 30 at the moment, so there has been a clear improvement there.

“But we want to kick on, keep getting better and see where it takes us.

“We have a really good group of boys, there is a togetherness there and everyone is desperate to do well.”

