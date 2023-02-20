St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson knows home form MUST improve to make top 6

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have spoiled their travelling fans with a season packed full of memorable away day moments, the most recent of which came at Tannadice on Saturday.

Six league wins on the road and an injury-time draw in Paisley have certainly given fans value for money.

Saints have been a tougher watch at McDiarmid Park, though, with a 3-0 victory over St Mirren, a famous 2-1 triumph against Rangers and a narrow win over Kilmarnock the only home Premiership successes to date.

🔥James Brown scored his first career goal as St Johnstone pulled off a shock win over Rangers to leave them seven points behind Celtic in the title race⬇️ pic.twitter.com/D7PEDDzOry — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) November 6, 2022

Recent performances against the Ibrox side in the Scottish Cup and Celtic in the league have been a step in the right direction.

But Callum Davidson knows that their hopes of lifting themselves into the top six depend on them bridging the home and away points’ gap over the next few weeks, starting with St Mirren this weekend.

“We need to improve our home record,” he said.

“If we do that then I think we can get into the top six but if we don’t then it will be tough for us.

“We’ve looked at formations, tactics, how we play at home compared to away from home.

“All those things will be important when we play St Mirren this weekend and hopefully we can improve things.

“We have looked at everything in an attempt to solve it and hopefully we can do that.

“In some ways, we should maybe treat it as an away game and not force things as much because that’s what has worked for us on the road.

“Away from home we are forcing it at the right times, staying in our shape and that has brought us some good results.

“Our away record this season has been excellent.”

Two stands of blue and white

Davidson thanked the 1,500 Saints fans who helped his team secure a second win at Tannadice this season.

“When I walked out before kick-off on Saturday and saw the supporters packing out the whole stand I was delighted,” he said.

“I thought our fans would just be in one stand again but they were all along the side of the pitch.

“We’re thrilled to get the points for them and hopefully they enjoyed their day.

“Since the Livingston game we have stood up and to get six points from games against Motherwell and Dundee United is a great return.

“Those two wins can be huge in terms of the season.

“We will still look down for as long as we have to, but if we can get a couple of more wins quickly then hopefully we’ll be looking up.”

This has traditionally been a stage of the season St Johnstone teams have put their foot on the Premiership accelerator.

“In the past we have finished the season strongly so hopefully we can do the same again,” said Davidson.

“We’re in a much better place than we were last year. We finished on 35 points last season and we’re on 30 at the moment, so there has been a clear improvement there.

“But we want to kick on, keep getting better and see where it takes us.

“We have a really good group of boys, there is a togetherness there and everyone is desperate to do well.”