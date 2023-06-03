St Johnstone have star in making in Dan Phillips, says Graham Carey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone have star in making in Dan Phillips, says Graham Carey

Carey believes the midfielder has 'box to box' potential.

By Eric Nicolson
Dan Phillips in action.
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone have only scratched the surface as far as the potential of midfielder Dan Phillips is concerned, according to team-mate, Graham Carey.

The Trinidad and Tobago international was hindered by injuries and missing out on a full pre-season when he arrived at McDiarmid Park in August.

But he shone in a new-look midfield after the turn of the year, impressing Saints fans with his passing range and ability to dictate the pace of a game.

Carey believes the Perth club have a star in the making on their hands, with the best still to come from the Chelsea and Watford academy product.

Dan Phillips
Dan Phillips. Image: SNS.

“Dan has everything to be a really, really good midfielder,” said the Irishman.

“Physically he can still keep developing.

“Because of his size, he’s quite muscular already but he just needs to get an engine in him and he will be a real force for us.

“He’s still really young.

“I don’t think people realise how young he is, so he can still develop a lot.”

Box to box

Carey can envisage Phillips increasing his goals and assists contribution in 2023/24.

“Dan needs to find his best position because although he’s sat for us, he can also go box to box and get higher up the park,” he said.

“He’s so powerful that if we can get him into the final third he’d be a real asset for us.

Graham Carey.
Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

“I think the more games he gets the better he will be for us.

“He is eager to learn, he asks for advice and if he makes mistakes he wants to ask you about it and how to be better.

“I also think playing international football for Trinidad, getting that experience of playing against different players, will help him.

“I think he can really kick on next season and be an even better player.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from St Johnstone FC

(L to R) New Dundee boss Tony Docherty, United manager Jim Goodwin and St Johnstone gaffer Steven MacLean. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Dundee, Dundee United and St Johnstone need squad rebuilds - sentiment can't…
Ian Flaherty has left St Johnstone.
St Johnstone head of operations, Ian Flaherty, leaves Perth club as backroom changes continue
Stevie May and Steven MacLean.
St Johnstone star Stevie May knew Steven MacLean would make an impact as boss…
David Wotherspoon with his daughters after his last game for St Johnstone.
ERIC NICOLSON: David Wotherspoon is a local legend who reached every nook and cranny…
Jim Goodwin, Tony Docherty and Steven MacLean.
PODCAST: Dundee United and St Johnstone 2022/23 post-mortem as Tony Docherty steps out of…
John Robertson in St Johnstone colours.
Former St Johnstone striker John Robertson, who played for Perth club at just 16,…
Cammy Ballantyne in action for St Johnstone.
Cammy Ballantyne is St Johnstone boss Steven MacLean's poster boy for 'train well, get…
David Wotherspoon celebrates Saints' 2014 Scottish Cup win.
David Wotherspoon thanks St Johnstone fans for 'overwhelming' support following release by Perth club
Stevie May, Ryan McGowan, Nicky Clark and Drey Wright all had good seasons for St Johnstone.
St Johnstone 2022/23 player ratings: 21 stars go under microscope as Steven MacLean plans…
St Johnstone great David Wotherspoon.
St Johnstone great David Wotherspoon among 8 Perth players released by McDiarmid Park club

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]