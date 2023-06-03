St Johnstone have star in making in Dan Phillips, says Graham Carey

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

St Johnstone have only scratched the surface as far as the potential of midfielder Dan Phillips is concerned, according to team-mate, Graham Carey.

The Trinidad and Tobago international was hindered by injuries and missing out on a full pre-season when he arrived at McDiarmid Park in August.

But he shone in a new-look midfield after the turn of the year, impressing Saints fans with his passing range and ability to dictate the pace of a game.

Carey believes the Perth club have a star in the making on their hands, with the best still to come from the Chelsea and Watford academy product.

“Dan has everything to be a really, really good midfielder,” said the Irishman.

“Physically he can still keep developing.

“Because of his size, he’s quite muscular already but he just needs to get an engine in him and he will be a real force for us.

“He’s still really young.

“I don’t think people realise how young he is, so he can still develop a lot.”

Box to box

Carey can envisage Phillips increasing his goals and assists contribution in 2023/24.

“Dan needs to find his best position because although he’s sat for us, he can also go box to box and get higher up the park,” he said.

“He’s so powerful that if we can get him into the final third he’d be a real asset for us.

“I think the more games he gets the better he will be for us.

“He is eager to learn, he asks for advice and if he makes mistakes he wants to ask you about it and how to be better.

“I also think playing international football for Trinidad, getting that experience of playing against different players, will help him.

“I think he can really kick on next season and be an even better player.”