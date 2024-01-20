St Johnstone boss Craig Levein refuses to use rustiness as an excuse after ‘tough watch’ in Airdrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone boss Craig Levein refuses to use rustiness as an excuse after ‘tough watch’ in Airdrie

Saints are out of the Scottish Cup following their 1-0 defeat to the Diamonds.

By Eric Nicolson
An exasperated Craig Levein.
An exasperated Craig Levein. Image: PPA.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein was baffled by his team’s woeful display against Airdrie that saw the Perth side knocked out of the Scottish Cup by their lower league opponents.

And he refused to use rustiness built up by a three-and-a-half week lay-off as an excuse for their meek exit from the competition.

“It’s easy to say that isn’t it,” said Levein regarding Saints suffering from lack of match sharpness after the mid-season break.

“I just think we gave the ball away and allowed it to affect our confidence.

“We had to run back to defend our goal and we never really got to a situation where we were playing football in Airdrie’s half and making them run.

“That was where we wanted to be but we weren’t there. It was a tough watch.”

Finding out why

Levein hasn’t had call to reflect on as poor a performance as this one since he took over from Steven MacLean – not one that lasted for the duration of a whole match, that’s for sure.

“Firstly, I have to say that Airdrie deserved to win,” he added. “They were really good.

“But I’ve got to look at why they looked really good.

“I’m not taking anything away from them but I thought we were really poor.

“I liken it slightly to the Kilmarnock match where for the first 20 minutes we were terrible and I didn’t know where it came from.

“But we managed to fix that, had a few good things, got back on track and finished that game strongly.

“Here, we just never fixed it at any point. We continually gave the ball away all over the field.

“Yet we have good players who have proven they can keep the ball, pass it and build up the play to give us chances to score.

“We weren’t under an awful lot of pressure when we gave it away, which is baffling for me.

“We have to look at the footage, work out what went wrong and get on the training ground.

“We only have a couple of days before Aberdeen to get ourselves back where we were.”

Kimpioka’s promise

Benji Kimpioka made his debut in the 1-0 defeat to the Diamonds and Levein saw enough to suggest the Swedish forward is going to be an asset for Saints in the second half of the season.

“Benji ran the channels really well,” he said. “That willingness was useful.

“We’ve got to give him time to settle and feel some confidence.

“There were two or three occasions where he was through and the goalkeeper took a pretty good starting position to get there before him.”

More from St Johnstone FC

Benji Kimpioka and Rhys McCabe in action.
St Johnstone dumped out of Scottish Cup early again as Airdrie beat Perth side…
Max Kucheriavyi.
Max Kucheriavyi leg wound was so bad St Johnstone team-mates told him not to…
Dara Costelloe
Dundee new boy Dara Costelloe on 'hate mail' from St Johnstone fans and his…
Connor Smith is understood to be a St Johnstone transfer target.
Craig Levein reveals St Johnstone signing latest amid interest in Hearts midfielder Connor Smith
Dundee United celebrate winning the Scottish Cup in 2010 (left), while St Johnstone's 2014 cup-winners enjoy their moment. Images: SNS
JIM SPENCE: Scottish Cup fourth round is day for game's dreamers and schemers -…
Luke Robinson is back with St Johnstone after his Wigan recall.
St Johnstone seal Luke Robinson return as defender declares: 'I've got unfinished business'
St Johnstone are facing Airdrie for the first time in over a decade.
History of St Johnstone v Airdrie: Fixture that brings back memories of special day…
Rachel Borthwick, and getting treatment at Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre in Glasgow.
Partner of St Johnstone star opens up on mental and physical toll of cancer…
Benji Kimpioka.
Benjamin Kimpioka: Ups and downs at Sunderland and in Sweden will make me better…
Jason Kerr lifted two cups as St Johnstone captain. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone legend Jason Kerr on 'massive relief' of returning to Wigan side after…

Conversation