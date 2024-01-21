Fife salon owner Craig Boyd has big plans after ‘rollercoaster’ years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife salon owner Craig Boyd has big plans after ‘rollercoaster’ years

The hairdresser said he plans to take his business to new heights in the new year.

Craig Boyd at the salon on Leven High Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Craig Boyd at the salon on Leven High Street. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

Award-winning Fife hairdresser Craig Boyd has faced many challenges since opening his first salon nearly 15 years ago, but is still forecasting a bright future.

The Leven businessman’s previous career path included being a support worker for the homeless, but he always wanted to be a stylist.

Craig said: “I started training at Elmwood College in Cupar in 2004 and did my placement in a salon in the town.

“I didn’t always want to own a salon. But due to my age, I found it really hard to get a job with a hairdresser – they all seemed to want school leavers for the sake of paying less.

“I rented a chair in a salon and built up my career before I opened my first salon in November 2009.”

He admitted it has been a “rollercoaster” since then, with the business battling through recessions, Covid and Craig’s own health issues.

He added: “At one time while I had the most employees – a team of 11 – my health declined and I almost lost everything.

“But I was determined I wasn’t going to lose what I had worked so hard for.”

Fife hairdresser says business ‘up and down’ in challenging times

Craig Boyd Hairdressing currently has six staff and covers all aspects of hairdressing – from pre-school to elderly, gents, perming, colouring and extensions.

Many customers are from the local area, but others come from further afield.

Craig added: “I even have clients that travel every six weeks from County Durham.”

Craig says while the majority of his customers are local, some travel from as far afield as the north-east of England. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

But the salon has faced local hurdles in recent times in addition to UK-wide issues.

He said: “We were just recovering from the pandemic when we had fires on Leven High Street that left it blocked off for far too long.

“That situation, alongside the closure of bridge for the new train station, has had a massive strain on all Leven shops.

“Business just now is up and down – people don’t have the money and getting their hair done is a luxury.

“The cost-of-living crisis has impacted on salons – people now are turning to home colours and looking for cheaper salons.

Craig put the success of his business to date down to hard work and determination.

Craig has won a number of awards for his Leven business. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He added: “It’s about being able to pick myself up and be even better than the time before.”

And he says rather than having rivalries with other local salons, he’s pleased they can work together.

“We send clients to each other and we borrow from each other.

“We all have a great working relationship. It’s exactly how it should be.”

‘Big things’ planned for Craig Boyd Hairdressing in 2024

He said the best part of his job has to be making customers feel great about themselves – even seeing some cry with happiness.

The entrepreneur is proud of his success in competitions and is positive about the future

Craig said: “I have a few big things in the pipeline in 2024 that I can’t go into right now, but it’s going be a good year for me and I look forward to the challenges.

Craig Boyd with some of his team – Kirsty Newlands, Courtney Boyd and Corey Clark. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“I would like to thank my salon guests for their continued support, my fabulous team and everyone who has supported me on my journey.

“In the next five years, I want to see my business going from strength to strength.”

More from Business

About a third of workers will be looking for a better-paid job, according to Canada Life (Tim Goode/PA)
Third of workers ‘plan to look for better-paid job in coming months’
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has promised more tax cuts (Maja Smiejkowska/PA)
Jeremy Hunt compares himself to Nigel Lawson as he promises more tax cuts
A steel worker wearing a badge on his jacket outside the UK’s largest steel works in Port Talbot (PA)
Unions warn they will take action to preserve steel making at Port Talbot
Chris Fusaro, Luigi Fusaro, Vincent Fusaro, Anthony Fusaro and Emili Fusaro outside the Luvians St Andrews bottle shop. Image: Luvians
Fife merchants Luvians celebrates 40 years ahead of refurbishment
Shrinking mouthwash bottles, fewer teabags and sausages with less pork are among downsized and downgraded supermarket products as manufacturers and retailers cut costs, a watchdog has found (Yui Mok/PA)
Mouthwash, teabags and sausages latest examples of ‘shrinkflation’ – Which?
Weak December retail sales data pulled stocks in the sector lower on Friday (Victoria Jones/PA)
FTSE 100 edges higher but retailers drop after weak December
Four thousands workers are thought to be based at the Port Talbot site (Ben Birchall/PA)
Tata Steel decision ‘a massive kick for the whole of South Wales’
Mark Drakeford had requested an urgent discussion with Rishi Sunak (PA)
Sunak ‘not available’ for talks with Drakeford on steel job losses
Primark owner Associated British Foods is expected to reveal improved sales (Liam McBurney/PA)
Primark expected to announce sales rise as parent firm updates investors
An MP wants to make it easier for pubs to open for special occasions at short notice (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
MPs support making it easier for pubs to stay open longer for major occasions

Conversation