Fife salon owner Craig Boyd has big plans after ‘rollercoaster’ years

Award-winning Fife hairdresser Craig Boyd has faced many challenges since opening his first salon nearly 15 years ago, but is still forecasting a bright future.

The Leven businessman’s previous career path included being a support worker for the homeless, but he always wanted to be a stylist.

Craig said: “I started training at Elmwood College in Cupar in 2004 and did my placement in a salon in the town.

“I didn’t always want to own a salon. But due to my age, I found it really hard to get a job with a hairdresser – they all seemed to want school leavers for the sake of paying less.

“I rented a chair in a salon and built up my career before I opened my first salon in November 2009.”

He admitted it has been a “rollercoaster” since then, with the business battling through recessions, Covid and Craig’s own health issues.

He added: “At one time while I had the most employees – a team of 11 – my health declined and I almost lost everything.

“But I was determined I wasn’t going to lose what I had worked so hard for.”

Fife hairdresser says business ‘up and down’ in challenging times

Craig Boyd Hairdressing currently has six staff and covers all aspects of hairdressing – from pre-school to elderly, gents, perming, colouring and extensions.

Many customers are from the local area, but others come from further afield.

Craig added: “I even have clients that travel every six weeks from County Durham.”

But the salon has faced local hurdles in recent times in addition to UK-wide issues.

He said: “We were just recovering from the pandemic when we had fires on Leven High Street that left it blocked off for far too long.

“That situation, alongside the closure of bridge for the new train station, has had a massive strain on all Leven shops.

“Business just now is up and down – people don’t have the money and getting their hair done is a luxury.

“The cost-of-living crisis has impacted on salons – people now are turning to home colours and looking for cheaper salons.

Craig put the success of his business to date down to hard work and determination.

He added: “It’s about being able to pick myself up and be even better than the time before.”

And he says rather than having rivalries with other local salons, he’s pleased they can work together.

“We send clients to each other and we borrow from each other.

“We all have a great working relationship. It’s exactly how it should be.”

‘Big things’ planned for Craig Boyd Hairdressing in 2024

He said the best part of his job has to be making customers feel great about themselves – even seeing some cry with happiness.

The entrepreneur is proud of his success in competitions and is positive about the future

Craig said: “I have a few big things in the pipeline in 2024 that I can’t go into right now, but it’s going be a good year for me and I look forward to the challenges.

“I would like to thank my salon guests for their continued support, my fabulous team and everyone who has supported me on my journey.

“In the next five years, I want to see my business going from strength to strength.”