St Johnstone confirm signing of Kyle Cameron as Notts County defender declares: ‘I am a leader’

St Johnstone have confirmed the signing of Notts County defender, Kyle Cameron.

The 27-year-old centre-back has made the move north on a season-long loan.

And after putting pen to paper, the towering stopper declared himself ready for the “step up” to Premiership level.

He told Saints TV: “This is an opportunity I had to take. I have always wanted to play in Scotland.

“I feel like it is a step up and a move in the right direction for my career. Speaking to the manager made my mind up. He spoke very well and he wants to improve me.

“I am still 27 so I feel like I have a lot of room to grow and get better as a player. I am coming to play and cement my place in the team.

“I would like to see the club do well this season. I obviously want to play as much as I can.

“It is about showcasing what I can do this season. Doing that in a St Johnstone kit is a great move in the right direction for me.

“I feel like I am a leader and a good defender. I will let the fans decide what kind of player I am when I start to play games.”

Saints boss, Craig Levein, is making big changes in defence.

Ryan McGowan, Andy Considine, Liam Gordon, Tony Gallacher, James Brown, Callum Booth and Luke Robinson have all moved on while Jack Sanders has been snapped up from Kilmarnock, with Ghana under-20 international, Aaron Essel also close to signing.

On Cameron, Levein said: “I am delighted to welcome Kyle to the club for the season and he will bring more balance to our defence.

“Kyle is quick, good in the air and his use of the ball is very good. He will be a strong addition to our squad and has important leadership qualities.”