Kyle Cameron: Scottish Premiership with St Johnstone will be a big step-up but I’m excited to test myself

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Kyle Cameron: Scottish Premiership with St Johnstone will be a big step-up but I’m excited to test myself

The former Scotland under-21 international will be the Perth club's captain for the season.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone's Kyle Cameron.
St Johnstone's Kyle Cameron. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron, knows he’s about to make a big leap from facing lower league opposition in the Premier Sports Cup to the country’s top teams in the Premiership.

But the on-loan defender has backed himself to adapt and prosper.

Cameron played the first and last group games for Saints, winning both, and has already established himself as a key part of Craig Levein’s side.

Now he’s hoping to hit the ground running in the league against Aberdeen on Monday night.

“At Premiership level, I’m expecting it to be physical,” said the 27-year-old.

“From the training here, the step-up in intensity is higher than I’ve been previously used to.

Kyle Cameron wins a header against East Fife.
Kyle Cameron wins a header against East Fife. Image: SNS.

“I’m looking forward to challenging myself against Celtic, Rangers and those big European and international players.

“I want to see where I’m at – if I’m good enough to be mixing it with the big boys or if I’ve got work to do.

“I’m excited to test myself.

“I understand that standards will jump up once we get into the league stuff but I’m looking forward to it and hopefully I can adapt quickly.

“The refs don’t give as many free-kicks up here.

“I’ve never played with VAR either so I need to make sure I’m doing the right things off the ball as well.”

Cameron added: “With Notts, we had a possession-based team. It was total football, especially the last couple of years.

“We dictated that pace, played from the back, slowly and methodical.

“Here, if you see a forward pass then you play a forward pass, squeeze the pitch and play it forward as quickly as you can.”

Dumfries loan

Cameron’s first experience of league football in Scotland was a short 2018 loan spell with Queen of the South, while he was still a Newcastle United academy player.

“There was a rumour about the manager (then Hearts boss) being after me before I went to Queen of the South,” he recalled.

“It came out the blue as I was driving up.

Kyle Cameron (left) playing for Queen of the South against St Mirren.
Kyle Cameron (left) playing for Queen of the South against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

“It’s something I’ve been meaning to ask him, if it was him or a wee bit of paper talk.

“My spell there was a good learning experience. It was tough. I was young at the time and it was a bit more physical than what I was expecting.

“It set me up well for that following summer when I moved down south to Torquay.

“It toughened me up and woke me up to the real world.”

Scotland under-21s

Cameron’s other taste of Scottish football, was in the national team’s youth set-up.

“I played eight or nine times for England at under-16 level,” he said.

“We had Joe Gomez, Marcus Rashford, Adam Armstrong, Jordan Rossiter, Freddie Woodman – a lot of top lads who have had good careers.

Kyle Cameron playing for Scotland's under-17s.
Kyle Cameron playing for Scotland’s under-17s. Image: SNS.

“I made the switch at under-17s through a grandparent. In the European Championships we got to the finals and were knocked out in the semis by Holland.

“I played for Scotland under-21s twice.

“I’d hoped to play a few more times but I got injured that season from November onwards.”

More from St Johnstone FC

A head and shoulders shot of Craig Levein.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals August transfer window strategy
St Johnstone's Andre Raymond was forced off with an injury against East Fife.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein reveals Andre Raymond injury timescale and gives details on…
Lewis Neilson spent his previous loan with Partick Thistle.
Lewis Neilson ready to get started with St Johnstone in league opener against Aberdeen
Craig Levein should have more money to spend in the transfer window.
St Johnstone set to bank over £250k after Rangers Premier Sports Cup tie is…
Jamie Doran is making a documentary on St Johnstone.
EXCLUSIVE: Award-winning filmmaker Jamie Doran reveals it will be access all areas in 'warts…
Lewis Neilson has agreed to join St Johnstone on loan.
Lewis Neilson: St Johnstone agree one-year loan deal with Hearts to sign former Dundee…
Benji Kimpioka has been scoring plenty of goals early in the season.
Benji Kimpioka: Sunderland and AIK setbacks have helped Swedish striker hit goal trail with…
St Johnstone manager Craig Levein with Makenzie Kirk after the young striker scored his first goal in the last League Cup game.
Makenzie Kirk: There will be no family favours at St Johnstone
Dundee United, Dundee and St Johnstone are all in the last-16 of the Premier Sports Cup.
Premier Sports Cup draw: Dundee, St Johnstone and Dundee United learn last-16 fate
5
Benji Kimpioka and Makenzie Kirk could both be happy with their afternoon's work against East Fife.
3 St Johnstone talking points as perspective is restored, attacking excitement grows and Makenzie…

Conversation