St Johnstone’s Ibrox visit confirmed for TV as Rangers claim fixture reversal request ‘rebuffed’

St Johnstone’s clash with Rangers next month will take place at Ibrox a day after originally planned, with the Glasgow club claiming attempts to switch the fixture to Perth were “rebuffed”.

Craig Levein was due to take his team to Govan on Saturday, October 5.

However, Rangers face Lyon in the Europa League on the Thursday of that week.

Ordinarily, that would mean the game being pushed back to the Sunday afternoon.

But there will be major road closures that day due to the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow.

Courier Sport revealed the possibility of Saints hosting the match in October and Rangers playing at home when the sides next met on the weekend of November 30/December 1 was on the table.

But the SPFL have confirmed the fixture for October 6 at Ibrox, with an 8pm kick-off and will be televised live on Premier Sports.

Rangers issued a statement, expressing their frustration.

It read: “Rangers put forward a number of alternative options including an earlier kick-off and a fixture reversal, but all were rebuffed by the other stakeholders involved.

“Playing on the Saturday is not feasible given our match with Lyon takes place on the Thursday evening, while the Monday evening is also not possible with that falling in the international window.

“The club is fully cognisant of the inconvenience this will cause to many of our supporters, and we share in your frustration at this situation.”

Other changes

Saints’ home game against Celtic on Saturday, September 28 has also been selected for coverage on Premier Sports and will now kick-off at 5.45pm.

Meanwhile, two further date changes have been required as a result of European games involving their opponents.

The home match against Rangers will now be played on Sunday, December 1.

And the away fixture against Hearts, initially scheduled for Saturday, December 21, has been moved to Sunday, December 22.