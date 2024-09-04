St Johnstone’s Ibrox visit confirmed for TV as Rangers claim fixture reversal request ‘rebuffed’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone’s Ibrox visit confirmed for TV as Rangers claim fixture reversal request ‘rebuffed’

The SPFL has provided details of four fixture changes for Saints.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone will play Rangers on a Sunday night.
St Johnstone will play Rangers on a Sunday night. Image: PA.

St Johnstone’s clash with Rangers next month will take place at Ibrox a day after originally planned, with the Glasgow club claiming attempts to switch the fixture to Perth were “rebuffed”.

Craig Levein was due to take his team to Govan on Saturday, October 5.

However, Rangers face Lyon in the Europa League on the Thursday of that week.

Ordinarily, that would mean the game being pushed back to the Sunday afternoon.

But there will be major road closures that day due to the Great Scottish Run in Glasgow.

The 2014 Great Scottish Run sets off from George Square in Glasgow.
The 2014 Great Scottish Run sets off from George Square in Glasgow. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport revealed the possibility of Saints hosting the match in October and Rangers playing at home when the sides next met on the weekend of November 30/December 1 was on the table.

But the SPFL have confirmed the fixture for October 6 at Ibrox, with an 8pm kick-off and will be televised live on Premier Sports.

Rangers issued a statement, expressing their frustration.

It read: “Rangers put forward a number of alternative options including an earlier kick-off and a fixture reversal, but all were rebuffed by the other stakeholders involved.

“Playing on the Saturday is not feasible given our match with Lyon takes place on the Thursday evening, while the Monday evening is also not possible with that falling in the international window.

“The club is fully cognisant of the inconvenience this will cause to many of our supporters, and we share in your frustration at this situation.”

Other changes

Saints’ home game against Celtic on Saturday, September 28 has also been selected for coverage on Premier Sports and will now kick-off at 5.45pm.

Meanwhile, two further date changes have been required as a result of European games involving their opponents.

The home match against Rangers will now be played on Sunday, December 1.

And the away fixture against Hearts, initially scheduled for Saturday, December 21, has been moved to Sunday, December 22.

