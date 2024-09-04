Wednesday court round-up — Loitered outside and country park crash

A Glenrothes man was found with hundreds of child abuse images in a police raid on his home.

Graham Keith had the sick images and 42 videoes on a computer in a bedroom and on two USB sticks.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard 99 of the images and 33 of the videos were category A, the worst kind.

Of those, 37 images and all of the videos were accessible to the user at the time, November 28 2023.

Fiscal depute Sarah Smith said: “The accused identified the computer and USBs as belonging to him and provided the passwords.

“The items were seized. During the course of the search digital forensic examiners attended and carried out a preview examination of the recovered devices.

“This revealed the presence of indecent images of children.”

The videos had a total run time of 25 minutes and 15 seconds.

Keith, of Allyre Avenue, Glenrothes, admitted taking or making indecent images of children at his home address between March 6 and November 28 last year.

Sentence was deferred for reports and he was placed on the sex offenders register.

Puppy farmer human trafficker

A puppy farmer has pled guilty to human trafficking offences at his former Perthshire kennels. Daanyaal Chowdhury recruited his victims on Gumtree with a view to exploiting them at the premises in Glenalmond in 2020. He underpaid them, provided filthy accommodation and failed to give them adequate food.

Loitered

A Dundee man has pled guilty to a course of domestic offending including loitering outside his ex’s home and showing up at her work unannounced.

Connor McLean, of Pitkerro Road in Dundee, admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour between June 26 and August 18 this year.

The 33-year-old repeatedly attended the woman’s home uninvited and unannounced and repeatedly loitered there.

He also admitted he repeatedly contacted her by phone, emailed her, made abusive remarks, repeatedly called her from withheld phone numbers and attended unannounced at her place of work.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, sentencing was deferred until October 17 for reports and

McLean was bailed with special conditions to protect his victim and continued consideration of a non-harassment order.

Pervert caught in sting

A Glenrothes pervert told an undercover police officer he was chatting to teenagers in a children’s chat site because he was “looking for cute bad girls”. Liam Cowan, 33, a distribution manager for a local firm, believed he was talking to a 13-year-old girl called Georgia when he made the comment.

Drink-drive crash

A retired woman has been disqualified from driving after crashing in Monikie Country Park car park while almost six times over the drink-drive limit (115mics/ 22).

Kathleen Crowe careered her private-plated car into a tree and bushes on August 13 this year.

Fiscal depute Bill Kermode told Forfar Sheriff Court office staff at the park were alerted to the collision at 11.10am and police were contacted.

Solicitor Mike Short, for Crowe, of West Hillhead Road in Monikie tendered a private letter outlining mitigation to Sheriff Neil Kinnear.

He said: “This is a very unusual case.

“She must be disqualified, she understands that.

“There’s a lot of work to be done.”

Crowe, 71, was banned from the road for 16 months and fined £500, plus a £20 victim surcharge.

Sheriff Kinnear said: “You’re a first offender, you’ve got a completely clean licence.

“I have read very carefully the information Mr Short has provided.

“You’ve had a number of issues you’ve had to address in your life. I’m sorry to read about those.

“Nevertheless, it’s a very high reading. I have to disqualify you.”

Child rapist caged

A child rapist from Fife who plied his young victims with drink, cigarettes and money as he subjected them to repeated abuse has been jailed for 12 years. Derek Lamond, 59, molested two girls and carried out sex acts on them at addresses in Fife and in cars over more than two decades.

Forced entry

An Arbroath man has admitted forcing his way into a home, kicking off then struggling with police who were arresting him.

Kenneth Tough was brought from prison to Forfar Sheriff Court where he admitted a charge of threatening or abusive behaviour.

Tough, of Burnett Drive in Arbroath, admitted that at a propery in the town’s Railton Crescent, he forcefully entered while uninvited and shouted and swore.

The 36-year-old also admitted he then struggled violently with police in an attempt to prevent them from placing him in a police van.

Sheriff Neil Kinnear deferred sentencing until November 21.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.