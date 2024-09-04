Bin collection changes coming to Forfar and Kirriemuir within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Bin collection changes coming to Forfar and Kirriemuir within weeks

Angus Council rolled out the first phase of a new kerbside recycling scheme in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie in June.

By Graham Brown
New blue bins will be delivered to Forfar and Kirriemuir homes this month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
New blue bins will be delivered to Forfar and Kirriemuir homes this month. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

New blue bins are heading to households in Forfar and Kirriemuir for the next phase of the council’s kerbside recycling changes.

It is the second part of a roll-out which added a new bin for paper and cardboard only.

And glass is banned from household bins under the new scheme.

Instead, people are being asked to take bottles and jars to dozens of community bottle banks.

The controversial changes were delayed for months before being launched in Arbroath, Monifieth and Carnoustie in June.

Angus blue bin changes introduced.
New blue bins for paper and card were rolled out in some parts of Angus earlier this summer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Council waste chiefs hope the new set-up will save around £500,000-a-year.

A £33,000-a-year ‘waste tsar’ has been appointed to lead a clampdown on households which do not recycle.

They have been warned that general waste bins which contain too much recyclable material might not be emptied.

The council confirmed phase two will begin in October.

It will take in Kirriemuir, Forfar and the surrounding rural areas. That includes Newtyle, Tealing, Birkhill and Muirhead.

An exact date has not been confirmed. But households will get letters setting out the changes.

And deliveries of the new blue bins are due to start soon.

More than 65,000 have been bought with Scottish Government cash.

Those will be collected on alternate fortnights with the grey bin which is now to be used for plastic bottles and pots and food and drinks cans.

Food waste collections are also being extended to an extra 4,000 homes.

The final roll-out – Montrose and Brechin – is scheduled for spring 2025.

Monifieth bottle bank problems

Meanwhile, the council says bottle bank issues at Tesco in Monifieth have been sorted out.

Locals complained three bottle bins had been reduced to one – and it was removed earlier this week.

It’s led to piles of empties being left on the ground beside the overflowing bin.

Monifieth Tesco bottle bank
The overflowing glass point at Tesco in Monifieth. Image: Supplied

But a spokesperson said: “The location of the glass recycling point at Tesco, Monifieth has been moved to another section of the carpark where the bins are easy to access.

“There was one bin during the transition that was not easy to move and was temporarily left in the previous location.

“All bins are now together in one location.”

The council added: “Since the roll-out of separate glass recycling, we have had a very good response from residents.

“We have introduced 79 sites where people can bring their glass, with locations for phase two areas being introduced soon.”

More from Angus & The Mearns

Filming crews setting up at Hospitalfield House in Arbroath. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crews set up in Arbroath for 'filming of Netflix Frankenstein film'
Easterbank, Forfar
Driver jailed after hitting victim with car in Forfar attack
More than £80,000 will be spent improving the car park at Milton of Clova. Image: Google
£82k upgrade for busy Angus glens car park at foot of Cairngorms National Park
Dimitrios Tsokaropoulos
Delivery driver fined after striking pedestrian, 84, in Forfar town centre
Cathouse, Union Street, Glasgow
No sexual element as former Angus teacher breached peace with flashing device on nightclub…
Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell is set for a community takeover. Image: Paul Reid
£320,000 repair to historic Angus buildings approved
Eljamel at the operating table in August this year.
Eljamel scandal: How UK authorities did NOTHING to stop disgraced NHS Tayside surgeon building…
3
The deceased minke whale washed up on Lunan Bay.
Large minke whale washes up on Angus beach
The Links Park home of Montrose FC is in line for a major revamp. Image: Crawford Architects
Angus Planning Ahead: Stadium transformation and bid to drop legal condition over £6.75m farm
Stevens (Scotland) blinds manufacturing facility in Brechin. Image: Google
EXCLUSIVE: Fears for more than 50 Brechin jobs as blinds factory faces closure
3

Conversation