St Johnstone free-kick specialists rated – from last scorer of two in one game to Hampden hero

A late defensive collapse denied Nicky Clark the glory of earning St Johnstone a victory over Ross County at the weekend.

But the fact that three points were downgraded to one seven minutes into injury-time shouldn’t take away from the quality of the former Dundee United striker’s two second half free-kick goals.

The first one was the perfect example of using a defensive wall to make sure the goalkeeper couldn’t track the flight of the ball until it was too late.

And the second was an even sweeter strike, with less margin for error given the increased distance from goal.

St Johnstone haven’t been a club synonymous with stunning free-kick goals in recent times, which will hopefully change now that Clark is up and running for the campaign.

There have been a few dead-ball specialists at the club over the last couple of decades, though.

Courier Sport puts them into four categories.

The most iconic – Leigh Jenkinson

Clark’s double brought back memories of Jenkinson’s set-piece double in the famous New Year’s Day 7-2 thrashing of Dundee back in 1997.

Jenkinson had a wand of a left foot and scored Saints’ fifth and sixth goals that afternoon in the 72nd and 79th minutes.

Gary Bollan didn’t do too badly, either, when he took over set-piece duties from Jenkinson.

The most reliable – Martin Hardie

The powerhouse central midfielder scored his most famous free-kick in the black and white of Dunfermline after he left McDiarmid Park, settling a crucial Fife derby against promotion rivals Raith Rovers with his long-range strike into the top corner.

But he scored a few memorable set-piece goals with Saints before that.

One was actually at East End Park in the season Derek McInnes’ side won the First Division title.

Then in the top flight, he scored early in the season against Hearts and Dundee United.

The most under-used – David Wotherspoon

Like Clark, you do wonder why Wotherspoon didn’t take more free-kicks for Saints.

Nobody could manipulate a ball better, that’s for sure.

He did have two 25-yard dead-balls to his name, though – one in a victory over Ross County and the other to open the scoring in a 3-0 defeat of Aberdeen.

The most important – Glenn Middleton

St Johnstone were 1-0 up in their 2021 Scottish Cup semi-final clash with St Mirren at Hampden Park.

As it turned out, they needed Middleton’s spectacular effort two minutes later to secure their place in the final and set-up the opportunity of a cup double.

Middleton was the best part of 30 yards out when he smashed the ball past Jak Alnwick in the St Mirren goal with his left foot.

Power, technique and accuracy – it was the dip the on-loan forward got on the ball after it sailed over the wall that made it unstoppable.