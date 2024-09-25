St Johnstone free-kick specialists rated – from last scorer of two in one game to Hampden hero

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone free-kick specialists rated – from last scorer of two in one game to Hampden hero

Clark showed his capabilities from a dead-ball at the weekend.

Martin Hardie after scoring a free-kick equaliser against Hearts.
Martin Hardie after scoring a free-kick equaliser against Hearts. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

A late defensive collapse denied Nicky Clark the glory of earning St Johnstone a victory over Ross County at the weekend.

But the fact that three points were downgraded to one seven minutes into injury-time shouldn’t take away from the quality of the former Dundee United striker’s two second half free-kick goals.

The first one was the perfect example of using a defensive wall to make sure the goalkeeper couldn’t track the flight of the ball until it was too late.

And the second was an even sweeter strike, with less margin for error given the increased distance from goal.

Nicky Clark's second goal.
Nicky Clark’s second goal. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone haven’t been a club synonymous with stunning free-kick goals in recent times, which will hopefully change now that Clark is up and running for the campaign.

There have been a few dead-ball specialists at the club over the last couple of decades, though.

Courier Sport puts them into four categories.

The most iconic – Leigh Jenkinson

Clark’s double brought back memories of Jenkinson’s set-piece double in the famous New Year’s Day 7-2 thrashing of Dundee back in 1997.

Jenkinson had a wand of a left foot and scored Saints’ fifth and sixth goals that afternoon in the 72nd and 79th minutes.

Gary Bollan didn’t do too badly, either, when he took over set-piece duties from Jenkinson.

The most reliable – Martin Hardie

The powerhouse central midfielder scored his most famous free-kick in the black and white of Dunfermline after he left McDiarmid Park, settling a crucial Fife derby against promotion rivals Raith Rovers with his long-range strike into the top corner.

But he scored a few memorable set-piece goals with Saints before that.

One was actually at East End Park in the season Derek McInnes’ side won the First Division title.

Then in the top flight, he scored early in the season against Hearts and Dundee United.

Martin Hardie curls home a free-kick against Hearts.
Martin Hardie curls home a free-kick against Hearts. Image: SNS.

The most under-used – David Wotherspoon

Like Clark, you do wonder why Wotherspoon didn’t take more free-kicks for Saints.

Nobody could manipulate a ball better, that’s for sure.

He did have two 25-yard dead-balls to his name, though – one in a victory over Ross County and the other to open the scoring in a 3-0 defeat of Aberdeen.

The most important – Glenn Middleton

St Johnstone were 1-0 up in their 2021 Scottish Cup semi-final clash with St Mirren at Hampden Park.

As it turned out, they needed Middleton’s spectacular effort two minutes later to secure their place in the final and set-up the opportunity of a cup double.

Middleton was the best part of 30 yards out when he smashed the ball past Jak Alnwick in the St Mirren goal with his left foot.

Power, technique and accuracy – it was the dip the on-loan forward got on the ball after it sailed over the wall that made it unstoppable.

More from St Johnstone FC

Ayr manager, Scott Brown.
St Johnstone set to approach clubs for new manager talks as Scott Brown, Peter…
Rachel Borthwick.
Partner of St Johnstone star 'utterly heartbroken' at latest cancer setback
2
Larne FC boss Tiernan Lynch applauds the fans
Tiernan Lynch: Who is 'we, not me' St Johnstone manager candidate?
A head and shoulders shot of St Johnstone legend Chris Millar.
Chris Millar reveals ex-team-mate he wants as St Johnstone manager AND picks two key…
Larne manager, Tiernan Lynch.
History-making Northern Irish manager on St Johnstone radar - as are Scott Brown and…
Nicky Clark gestures while on the pitch for St Johnstone
Nicky Clark: St Johnstone set-piece frailties are 'going to kill us'
A dejected Nicky Clark at full-time.
4 St Johnstone talking points as need to find a new manager who can…
St Johnstone interim boss, Andy Kirk.
St Johnstone set-piece horrors are 'overshadowing everything' says interim boss Andy Kirk as Saints…
Craig Levein.
Craig Levein was confident he would have guided St Johnstone into the TOP SIX…
2
St Johnstone captain, Kyle Cameron.
St Johnstone skipper Kyle Cameron dismisses loan captain scepticism and lack of leaders claim

Conversation