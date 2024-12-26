Drey Wright: St Johnstone need a 90-minute display to beat Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Drey Wright: St Johnstone need a 90-minute display to beat Dundee United

The Perth side have only hit form in spells recently.

By Eric Nicolson
Drey Wright on the pitch at McDiarmid Park for a St Johnstone press conference.
Drey Wright. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone’s good play hasn’t been sustained for long enough of late, Drey Wright admitted.

And the patchy Perth side need to put that right against Dundee United if the Boxing Day derby is going to be their launchpad for a Premiership revival.

“We need to put in 90-minute performances because too often we haven’t done that,” said Wright, who was part of Saints teams which started slowly against St Mirren and Hearts, losing on both occasions.

“It’s really important.

“In the games we’ve done it, those are the ones we’ve managed to win.

“Against Dundee we didn’t start well but for three quarters of it we were the better team and we got the three points.

“When we beat Ross County, it was a dominating performance from start to finish. The red card helped us but even before that we were the team on top.

“So, it’s been frustrating not putting in those kind of performances throughout a whole game.

“We do a lot of good things but then small moments are really punishing us.

“The manager has changed the style of the team, everyone can see that.

Drey Wright speaks during a St Johnstone press conference.
Drey Wright. Image: SNS.

“But it is the basics which have hurt us – defending the box, tracking your runners, people being in the right place.

“We need to be better with those things.

“The positive is we’re scoring goals and creating chances, so if we can sharpen up what we need to and make those tweaks we’ll improve.

“There’s nothing drastic required, it’s all fixable things – but we need to do it rather than talk about it.”

January transfer window

Wright, who has been deployed by Simo Valakari in a number of different positions this season, knows that the Perth squad needs bolstered when the transfer window opens next week.

“January will be important for us because a few new players coming in can totally change the dynamic of the team and really help us,” said the former Hibs man.

“We are light in certain areas and it would be silly to say we’re not.

“Hopefully that can be addressed over the next few weeks.

“It will be a big window for us and hopefully we come out of it much stronger.

“In the end, that’s not for me to decide what happens – hopefully I’m still here and not punted out the door!

“If you asked any of the players about some quality coming in next month, I don’t think anyone would be against that.”

