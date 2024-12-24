Graham Carey: St Johnstone need to find a way of winning ugly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Carey: St Johnstone need to find a way of winning ugly

The Perth playmaker wants to see the team build on the platform Simo Valakari has given them.

By Eric Nicolson
Graham Carey walking off the pitch after St Johnstone's defeat to Hearts.
Graham Carey. Image: SNS.

The task for St Johnstone over the next few months, according to Graham Carey, is acquiring the ability to “win games ugly” while retaining their new-found capacity to play passing football.

The Irishman, whose penalty at Tynecastle counted for nothing as a result of Saints’ conceding a winner to Hearts just a few minutes later, knows that the error count needs to be slashed if the Perth club are to retain their Premiership status.

But the balancing act will be ensuring the necessary “streetwise” improvement isn’t at the expense of the possession-based style boss, Simo Valakari, favours.

“Both their goals were preventable,” Carey pointed out. “I’ve said it over and over this season.

“Teams aren’t having to work really hard to score against us.

“A lot of our problems are being caused by ourselves.

“The first one is either poor communication or not listening to the communication, which leads to a free header.

“For the second one, we could prevent the corner leading up to it and nobody gets out to Blair (Spittal) at the edge of the box and he’s got all the time in the world to get his shot off.

St Johnstone's Graham Carey holds off a Hearts opponent.
Graham Carey in action against Hearts. Image: SNS.

“We need to get out and block that.

“Listen, if we keep conceding goals the way we are then it’s going to be a tough fight.

“There are a lot of positives in the way we’ve been playing since the manager came in.

“If we can just be less naïve, I feel we can climb the table.

“We need to learn how to win ugly but that doesn’t mean moving away from playing the way we are trying to.

A run of wins

A win over Dundee United could make Saints’ stay at the bottom of the table a brief one.

“This league is always the same,” said Carey. “If you go on a run of games you go past three or four teams.

“It’s about sticking together – keep doing the good things and cut out the soft goals.

“The manager has been so positive and he wants us to play positive football but he’s a winner and he wants to win games.

“We’ve lost games, having played well, to teams who have been more streetwise.

“Sometimes you do have to be able to win ugly.”

Conversation